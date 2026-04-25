American Airlines: Your Loyalty No Longer Matters If You Buy The Cheapest Fare

A week and a half ago American Airlines announced three changes that have a common theme: you’re no longer a valuable, loyal customer when you travel with them when you buy the cheapest fare. Your loyalty doesn’t matter, even if you’re spending $30,000 a year on tickets and putting all of your spending on their credit card.

If you fly expensive tickets for work, and then you’re cost conscious on a weekend trip with your family of four, you will be treated well when you fly those expensive tickets – but not on that trip with your family when it arguably matters most to you.

After eliminating all mileage-earning on the cheapest ‘basic economy’ fares in the fall they will:

charge customers on basic economy fares $5 more for checked bags than they charge regular customers – and that’s after raising the price of a checked bag $10 for everyone to begin with.

no longer allow free seat assignments, complimentary domestic upgrades, or the ability to confirm systemwide upgrades on basic economy fares – forget extra legroom as an Executive Platinum member, it’s a middle seat in the back for you.

and the airline’s boarding order is being changed to de-prioritize AAdvantage members as well. Later this year, regular AAdvantage members will be downgraded from group 6 to group 7 boarding. Higher boarding is reserved for customers paying up.

Eliminating mileage-earning on basic economy fares may save a small amount of money and discourage a few people – who will still buy tickets from American – from buying the cheapest fare. But it’ll also:

discourage basic economy passengers from joining AAdvantage, discouraging repeat business and eventual credit card adoption, and

make actually loyal customers feel mistreated when they buy basic, and they take it out on the credit card.

The miles earned on these fares only become useful when mixed with other, more profitable activity. If that never happens, they usually just expire.

American may be reverting to industry mean with this policy, but United and Delta can either do it without being harmed or can better absorb the harm. American is generating billions in profit from Citibank while merely breaking even overall.

Their card used to be number one in the industry in charge volume, now it’s number three. The whole game is the card and layering on new basic economy restrictions – the latest being elimination of elite benefits on these fares – is a distraction.

What’s more, those elite credit card customers are surprised by the change – it comes across as a slap on the face when they find out.

Hey @AmericanAir, where’s your loyalty to me?

– I only ever fly AA

– I book directly through you

– I use your credit card exclusively for everything Is it true that you won’t give me any miles or loyalty points because I flew economy? Awww, c’mon. You’ve got to be loyal, too. pic.twitter.com/Oh3HXQxLmb — Kathi Kersznowski ⛵️ (@kerszi) April 19, 2026

American Airlines should be leaning into its loyalty differentiation, not mean-regressing, because they do not have the reputational, operational, or customer service advantages that their competitors do. Why give up what they do have, which also coincides with the place they actually generate the most and highest margin revenue?

Instead, this latest package of changes tells the customers who have continued to stay loyal depsite the airline’s 13 years in the wilderness: you are no longer valuable to us as a customer, you are just your fare.