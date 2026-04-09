American Airlines Is Stripping Elite Benefits From Basic Economy — You No Longer Have Status, You’re Just Your Fare

American Airlines raised bag fees $10, matching moves made by United, Delta and Southwest (and a similar change that kicked off this whole round of fee boosts by JetBlue). However they’ve done something much deeper.
- They will charge even $5 more for the same bag if you’re flying on a basic economy fare.
- Starting May 18,members with AAdvantage status will no longer receive free seat assignments, complimentary domestic upgrades, or the ability to confirm systemwide upgrades on basic economy fares.
- The airline’s boarding order is being changed to de-prioritize AAdvantage members as well. Later this year, AAdvantage members will be downgraded from group 6 to group 7 boarding.
Just joining the program no longer comes with the same valuable boarding benefit to ensure access to overhead bin space on the plane and avoid gate-checking bags.
This brings American Airlines closer to the rest of the industry – forfeiting one of its sole advantages, when its products, service and reliability have not kept up with Delta or even United – and ironically puts them behind Spirit Airlines and Frontier which honor their elite benefits on all fares.
This Is Bad For Business Travelers, Too
Business travelers are leisure travelers. The same person who buys expensive tickets during the week, week after week, also travelers over the weekend with their family. Full fare passengers are also price-sensitive passengers.
What American had been doing is say ‘you are a valuable customer.’ Once you’ve spent enough money with American, generating enough Loyalty Points through AAdvantage, we’re going to treat you well every time you step onto one of our planes. It’s not just that you are taken care of when you spend the most money on a given trip, you’re an important customer on all of your trips.
That makes giving American those business trips more valuable and important, because they also take care of you on leisure trips where price matters more. In fact, those leisure trips are far more important because those are often with your family. Abuse you all you want when it’s just you – but treatment matters more when it’s your loved ones also. Plus, you’re showing off your brand that you’re loyal to, to the people that matter most to you. That’s when the brand needs to shine.
Loyalty to the person, not to the fare, is how you create the relationship that leads consumers to irrational behavior. Instead, this change makes the relationship purely transactional.
This Hurts American’s Citibank Relationship
American assumes it has its elites captured and tells them they must spend more on an individual ticket (they already can’t earn status on these fares) and it doesn’t matter if that makes them less loyal or likely to buy tickets. But it also may make them spend less on the AAdvantage co-brand.
The airline’s core advantage – in their own telling – has been their Sun Belt route network (creating more connections with more flights) and the value of the AAdvantage program. Yet they’re voluntarily compromising some of the incremental value of their core differentatior.
AAdvantage status – now earned in large measure with the credit card – is worth less. Jane Fraser should be calling Robert Isom to tear him a new one. It is her customers bearing the brunt of this, and she’s paying American $6 billion.
Now, American didn’t do a good enough job marketing their advantage with advantage, but that is a competence failure not a product one. Dismantling that is a huge risk. Make no mistake, though, you are no longer a status member at American. You are your fare on any given trip.
How Airlines Use Basic Economy
Basic economy is the tool airlines have used, not so much to get customers to pay a bit more for what used to be included in a standard fare, but to price discriminate and sell tickets to ultra-low cost airline customers without offering those low fares to existing passengers willing to pay more.
By making the restrictions unpleasant, they offer their seats cheaply to compete with Spirit and Frontier but in a way that avoids lowering the price of ticket sales to everyone.
That’s been a key way they’ve successfully competed against low fare airlines. They are simultaneously a high fare and a low fare airline on the same plane. And that gives them a much better revenue mix than Spirit et al (albeit with higher costs as well).
Previously they would have to match fares or they would lose too much business – but in so doing they lost too much revenue. Basic economy became the new advance purchase and Saturday stay fare rules that gated business travelers and leisure travelers, allowing them to sell expensive tickets to people flying on company money and cheap tickets to those coming out of their own pocket. It is how they avoid selling cheap tickets to business and premium leisure passengers.
The thinking now seems to me ‘those who care about AAdvantage will buy up or be kept from buying down’ and that might be true. It might also be that without mileage-earning those passengers aren’t loyal and defect to Delta.
American’s Schizophrenic Approach To Basic Economy
Since the very beginning with these fares, American has been constantly tweaking the rules. Perhaps they’ve done it so often they no longer feel the need to tell customers when the rules have changed. They’ll discover it when they fly, or in the case of mileage and elite status credit, after they’ve flown.
American rolled out basic economy in 2017 and they even treated these customers worse when cancelling their flights in addition to offering no changes or credit for cancelled tickets; last to board; no free advance seat assignments; no upgrades; and reduced elite qualfiying credit.
In 2018 they started allowing basic economy passengers to bring carry-on bags on board making their basic economy much more attractive than Untied’s (United still bars standard carry-on bags, which is worse than Spirit which charges for them).
In 2019 they started selling seat assignments to basic economy passengers – it was no longer ‘no seat assignments in advance, period’.
During the pandemic, American restored elite benefits like upgrades, extra legroom coach seats, and confirmed same-day changes to basic economy (as well as allowing basic economy passengers to buy upgrades, priority boarding, and Main Cabin Extra).
American eliminated basic economy earning towards elite status in 2021, and then brought it back starting in 2022.
In 2024, American made it possible for basic economy customers to retain some ticket value when cancelling a ticket.
Then late last year American cut mileage-earning from basic economy fares, which is an own-goal because these fares mean getting new travelers into the AAdvantage program which is the top of the funnel for converting them into credit card customers.
Mileage-earning on these fares was cheap. It was very few miles (cheaper fares, fewer miles per dollar) and unlike most of the industry AAdvantage miles still expire. The miles only had value if you continued to engage in the AAdvantage program and generated value to American, otherwise they’d expire. Dropping points from these tickets saves money in an accounting sense, but there was only real cost to them when generating future profit.
Comments
Does the seat assignment change only Apply to AA elites? Will other oneworld elites still get free basic economy seats or does this end that for them too?
American isn’t really segmenting customers by how often they fly anymore, it’s segmenting them by how reliably they can be turned into a revenue stream from every possible angle. If you’re flying 20 segments a year in basic economy but not swiping the co-branded card or buying extras, congratulations, you’re basically a rounding error. Meanwhile, the guy who flies twice a year but treats his credit card like a lifestyle choice is now a VIP in the eyes of the program.
The bigger shift is that “elite status” has quietly stopped being about travel and started becoming more like a tier in a financial product. Once you look at it that way, the whole thing stops feeling controversial and starts feeling inevitable. It also makes all the creeping unbundling in premium cabins make a lot more sense, yes, including United’s greatest hits.
This isn’t really a tweak to basic economy. It’s American saying, without quite saying it, that flying is no longer the main event. It’s just one of several inputs in a much larger money machine that they want to optimize.
I’m a business/leisure traveler with status I’ve never booked a BE fare.
Spending a few more $$ to have full flexibility to use my funds later on if my plans change is worth it
The problem is the product just isn’t that good. And barely any aspirational flights that AA can even point to. Just not much to get excited about other than their good alliance partners.
Honestly, I don’t really care about this change as long as AA keeps offering great deals on domestic award travel and doesn’t introduce a basic economy award ticket (like Delta). For anyone with some flexibility, the best way to fly AA domestically has been to redeem miles (on AA or AS) for such travel. If you’re not doing this already, you’re likely doing it wrong.
>puts them behind Spirit Airlines and Frontier which honor their elite benefits on all fares.
Southwest similarly removed Same Day Confirmed Change, the primary benefit of elite status, from its lowest fares. This stripping of elite benefits after they are earned is despicable.
These are Rewards programs, not Loyalty programs. There is no longer any loyalty in either direction. I moved half my trips to Frontier this year. Their elite program delivers what it promises, even if you are paying an absurdly low fare.
I feel fortunate to have flown extensively in the decades when the airlines tried to attract and retain all customers, rather than kicking low-fare customers to the curb. Some of us pay for our own travel.
Gary, ya shoulda stopped at “American Airlines Is Stripping”… after all, it’s been a while since you posted a “Spicy Flight Attendant” update. (@L737, thassa Cierra Misst call-back).
Nice way to thank us loyal members for our loyalty.
Didn’t AA big brass recently say how they recognize the incredible worth of AAdvantage and that they were specifically going to retain the value of the program? That’s not what I’m seeing from my end. As an EXP upgrades are harder to get than ever, SWU’s for flights to Europe or Asia with substantial advance notice are extremely difficult to use, finding long haul premium cabin saver space on AA metal is approaching unicorn difficulty, and now this. I’m feeling consistently less rewarded and consequently less loyal.
Like the fleeting contrail of an American Airlines jet, enshitification means the valued poors and kettles demographic passenger can watch their AAdvantage benefits on Basic Economy fares evaporate right before their eyes—an exhilarating shift in the friendly skies of loyalty!
I just checked. A one-way business ticket from JFK-HND on May 22 is 450K American Airline miles. Hard to like their mileage program or bother to use their credit card with Weimar Republic prices like that. Just saying.
@Other Just Saying — AAbsurd. The new SkyPesos.
Its about time they did this, buying the cheapest fare should come with no perks including status perks,Delta has been doing this for years,its funny that nobody complained about this when Delta started doing this but when AA does,also Delta is making more money then the others also, so they must be doing something right
A candor and honesty I find refreshing.
You are what your fare says you are.
@1990 — VFTW is Team Coca-Cola, no more Cierra Mist posts!
@L737 — *Cries in jetBlue* (one of the few that serves Pepsi and Dunkin)
@Mike Hunt is 100% correct. The real money maker is the co-branded credit card. The flying is the cost of goods sold to get there. Maybe one day if there’s a 2008/2009 downturn and suddenly many credit limits get turned off or substantially pruned down the credit card spicket will stop flowing and airline executives will have to figure how to make money flying people from Point A to Point B.
I always hated studying Economics, and there is no way in **** that I can even begin to understand the economics of the airline industry, but it always seems to me that — with American — it’s one step forward, two steps back…
4M miler. Ok, dropping citibank now. No need to ever fly AA again.
@nsx — I commend you for switching some of your travel to Frontier. They offer savvy travellers a good deal — and some (modest) misery to most. Realistically, though, if you’re the kind of traveller WILLING to fly Frontier, you’re a value traveller, and probably not profitable to AA. I would think almost all PROFITABLE AA customers would not fly Frontier, and I don’t blame them either (since if you don’t love AA, you are certain to hate Frontier’s level of “service.).
@MikeHunt.
100% correct and it applies to all of the Big4. Always appreciate your cutting the fat off and explaining things in plain English.
@George Romey, @Mike Hunt — Finally, we seem to sorta agree. The money in US airlines is not selling tickets; it’s the credit card partnerships.
Where we probably do not agree is the apparent the accounting trick management is engaged in, pretending the credit cards are a separate business, is a greedy one, whereby these companies and top executives can claim they have no money for profit-sharing, then stash all that cash in their credit card slush fund for their own bonuses….
@L737.
Cierra is a singer married to Russell Wilson of NFL fame. Sierra Mist is a beverage.
One would think since their reliability and overal product is lacking compared to their peers, they would do anything to reward loyalty until ISOM and his cronies can get their act together , making huge improvements in their operation.
Of course it been 13+ years of Parker/Isom management meltdown , customers are still waiting
@Johnmcsymthe — Oh no… *whoosh* (it was a bit of a VFTW-inside joke, sir).
What’s a Sierra Nevada anyway? And is it Nevahhdahh or Nevaaduh?
@1990 – It’s a beer.
When you buy seats with miles, your only choices are economy or business, nothing in between. All of us that entered into the contract of a credit card did so agreeing to terms which were free bags and seats with status. They continue to remove the perks and our value as loyal customers. I can spend my money with anyone if they don’t value my loyalty.
@Johnmcsymthe
Ciara is the singer married to Russell Wilson.
How embarrassing for you.
@Christian — Cheers!
So a question and a comment. If you already bought a ticket for a post May 18 flight are you eligible for an upgrade?
Oh never mind, if you’re not a CK they sold your upgrade seat for $25.
I’m shocked AA hasn’t jacked up all award fares and then thrown in a fake discount for cardholders like DL and UA. Their mgmt team are not even fast followers.
There is only one reason to take an AA flight if you have any viable alternative, and that is if you have miles to burn. The only thing they haven’t gutted – yet is Aadvantage. But I have complete faith they well.
Bankruptcy is not a matter of whether, but when.
Very disappointed. I’ve had the AA card going back to the US Air days. If they aren’t going to give me any benefits, I will switch to another card that will. I’ve always tried to stay loyal to AA but they surely aren’t loyal to the customers who have supported them all along. Too many options to put up with this.