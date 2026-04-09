Turkish Airlines Suddenly Ousts Its Chairman And CEO — Succession Looks Politically Orchestrated

Turkish Airlines board chair Ahmet Bolat and CEO Bilal Ekşi have been removed. They are replaced with new board chair Murat Şeker and new CEO Ahmet Olmuştur. Turkish did not explain the sudden move other than to frame these as retirement exits.

Turkish has performed well, with $2.2 billion operating profit on $24 billion in revenue in 2025.



There is no known scandal triggering the change.

The appointments appear to have been politically orchestrated at a high level. The new leaders met President Erdoğan at the presidential complex the day before the AGM News of the change was actually broken early by the Turkish National Olympic Committee (seriously).

Türkiye Milli Olimpiyat Komitesi Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Ahmet Olmuştur’u Türk Hava Yolları Genel Müdürü olması dolayısıyla tebrik ediyor, yeni görevinde başarılar diliyoruz. pic.twitter.com/p4Ooyg7pWo — TMOK | #TeamTürkiye🇹🇷 (@TMOK_Olimpiyat) April 8, 2026

The new board chair is a former World Bank economist, with experience at financial institutions and as Turkish Airlines CFO. The new CEO has extensive airline experience, having started at the airline’s call center. He worked in revenue management, pricing, distribution, sales, and leading commercial operations. The airline has a finance-driven chair and a commercial CEO going forward, drawn from the inside – which suggests an expectation of continuity for the carrier.

There’s been a huge wave of airline CEO departures over the past several months. In addition to this news out of Turkish,

IndiGo Pieter Elbers resigned effective March 10, 2026. Willie Walsh was appointed CEO on March 31, 2026.

Pieter Elbers resigned effective March 10, 2026. Willie Walsh was appointed CEO on March 31, 2026. Air India Campbell Wilson resigned on April 7, 2026.

Campbell Wilson resigned on April 7, 2026. Frontier Airlines Barry Biffle departed on December 15, 2025. James Dempsey became interim CEO and was then named permanent CEO on January 8, 2026.

Barry Biffle departed on December 15, 2025. James Dempsey became interim CEO and was then named permanent CEO on January 8, 2026. Virgin Atlantic Shai Weiss announced he would step down on December 31, 2025. Corneel Koster became CEO on January 1, 2026.

Shai Weiss announced he would step down on December 31, 2025. Corneel Koster became CEO on January 1, 2026. Qatar Airways Group Hamad Ali Al-Khater was appointed Group CEO effective December 7, 2025, succeeding Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater was appointed Group CEO effective December 7, 2025, succeeding Badr Mohammed Al-Meer. Avianca Frederico Pedreira stepped down as CEO effective February 28, 2026. Gabriel Oliva was appointed president while remaining COO.

Frederico Pedreira stepped down as CEO effective February 28, 2026. Gabriel Oliva was appointed president while remaining COO. Malaysia Aviation Captain Izham Ismail retired January 31, 2026. Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar became President and Group CEO.

Captain Izham Ismail retired January 31, 2026. Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar became President and Group CEO. Eurowings Max Kownatzki became CEO on February 1, 2026, succeeding Jens Bischof.

Max Kownatzki became CEO on February 1, 2026, succeeding Jens Bischof. SunExpress Marcus Schnabel became CEO on February 1, 2026, succeeding Max Kownatzki.

Marcus Schnabel became CEO on February 1, 2026, succeeding Max Kownatzki. Transavia Paul Terstegge was named CEO effective February 1, 2026, succeeding Marcel de Nooijer.

Paul Terstegge was named CEO effective February 1, 2026, succeeding Marcel de Nooijer. airBaltic Erno Hildén took over as CEO effective December 1, 2025.

Erno Hildén took over as CEO effective December 1, 2025. Air Europa Jesús Nuño de la Rosa stepped down in November 2025; Richard Clark was appointed CEO effective November 18, 2025.

Jesús Nuño de la Rosa stepped down in November 2025; Richard Clark was appointed CEO effective November 18, 2025. All Nippon Airways Juichi Hirasawa succeeded Shinichi Inoue as President and CEO on April 1, 2026.

Juichi Hirasawa succeeded Shinichi Inoue as President and CEO on April 1, 2026. Flair Airlines Len Corrado became CEO effective February 9, 2026, replacing Maciej Wilk.

Len Corrado became CEO effective February 9, 2026, replacing Maciej Wilk. Air Niugini Alan Milne was appointed CEO effective February 16, 2026.

Alan Milne was appointed CEO effective February 16, 2026. Air Tahiti Nui Lionel Guérin became CEO effective February 11, 2026, replacing Philippe Marie.

Lionel Guérin became CEO effective February 11, 2026, replacing Philippe Marie. Cape Air Linda Markham retired and Mike Migliore became President and CEO on March 13, 2026.

Linda Markham retired and Mike Migliore became President and CEO on March 13, 2026. Air Canada Michael Rousseau will leave at the end of the third quarter of 2026 because he doesn’t speak French and Canada’s Liberal Party needs votes in Quebec.

Turkish Airlines is over 49% owned by the government, is the national carrier, and operates as a state instrument.