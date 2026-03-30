Air Canada CEO Is Out For Recording Crash Video In English — It Makes Canada Look Ridiculous, But The Logic Is Real

Air Canada’s CEO Michael Rousseau will step down by the end of the third quarter, after recording a condolence video in English (with French subtitles) about the tragedy of their Jazz flight to New York LaGuardia which was struck by an emergency vehicle.

Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau provides a video statement on the tragic accident involving Air Canada Express AC8646: pic.twitter.com/ZwFibpOkj2 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 23, 2026

As an American, it’s hard not to look on the Canadian reaction to this and think of Canada as an unserious country. What clearly matters was the loss of life. And the next step is to learn from the incident. Any blame will be assigned to a probable cause. Should air traffic control have been handled differently? Should emergency services crossing an active runway be handled differently? And we’ll make air travel safer because of it.



This Whole Episode Is Not About Toronto

But Canadian politics have focused on Rousseau speaking two words in French and offering French subtitles, but not speaking in French. That seems ridiculous on its face, but it makes a little bit more sense in the context of Canadian politics.

Air Canada was a state corporation, fully privatized in the late 1980s. Its IPO occurred in October 1988, and the government sold its majority shareholding in July 1989.

The Air Canada Public Participation Act, though, says that while the company is to operate under ordinary corporate law, the head office must be in the Montreal Urban Community, and that the Official Languages Act applies to it. It’s easy to think of Air Canada as ‘Toronto’ but formally that is not the case.

Air Canada received a pandemic bailout and the government became on of its largest shareholders with a 6% stake. In the role as shareholder, Deputy Prime Minister told the board to make the CEO’s French speaking ability part of his performance review.

Michael Rousseau was not violating any law. The video appears to have complied with the plain language of the Official Languages Act. But there’s also a legal positivist interpretation here, the law is what the government says it is. Parliament’s official languages committee summoned Rousseau and the Commissioner of Official Languages received hundreds of complaints.

There is a political backdrop to all of this. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party does not have a majority in Parliament’s House of Comements. They hold 170 out of 343 seats (172 seats is a majority).

Three seats are up for grabs on April 13 in a by-election. One of those seats is Terrebonne, in the Montreal area. The Liberal Party holds the most seats in Quebec, but number two is Bloc Québécois.

Quebec is the center of French-speaking Canada.

Resentment over English dominance fueled the rise of Quebec separatism in the 1970s. Quebec is about 80% French-speaking.



In 2021, Rousseau apologized after giving a Montreal speech almost entirely in English and promised to improve his French.



One of the dead pilots of that LaGuardia flight was a French-speaking Quebecer.

The CEO of Air Canada, a Montreal-based airline, was already under language scrutiny, and responded to a fatal crash involving a Quebec pilot and he did so in English.

That may not seem like it’s what should matter, but the party in power is already on team French Quebec, and needs that support to remain in power. 43 of their seats in Parliament – or a full quarter – come from Quebec. And the government exercises significant power over the company as a former Crown Corporation with special ongoing obligations in the area of language, and as the airline’s regulator.

The point is not that Canadian politics is uniquely stupid. This is a very Canadian power struggle. This isn’t about the video, it’s about Quebec’s relative status. Politics is not, first and foremost, about policy.

The really important questions about this incident will be addressed but those take time. Politics doesn’t wait for that. It privileges symbolism, empathy, and identity and makes us all dumber.

Surely whichever team you’re on, you can come up with examples of where the other side does that in the United States, too.