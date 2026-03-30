This Wasn’t TSA — It Was The Line To Get Into Delta’s LaGuardia Lounge [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- If you find yourself waiting in a line like this one to get into a Delta Sky Club, and you’re not facing an 8+ hour connection, consider the life choices you’re making.
Why would anybody subject themselves to this? What do these poor saps think awaits at the top of the escalator? Spoiler: it’s even more lines! One to the feeding trough and another to the bar. As good as the two soups they serve are, and as much as I love soupy hummus or chicken à la rubber, I’ll have to pass.
- This is a smart take and I think it is correct, a specific example of the broader point I do not think most appreciate about how much is about to change. We are only a few years away from the LLMs rapidly improving themselves with little human intervention. There will be some regulatory moats, and we don’t know how long it’ll be until they’re truly agentic. But there’s a reason OpenAI is dropping video as a costly distraction of compute power.
- Every year my wife says it’s fine to get rid of SiriusXM in the car, but every year I still open a chat window in that account and get them to extend $3.99++/mo for another year. At that price I’m willing to keep it but I can’t fathom anybody spending 5+ times that amount. It just seems like technology has passed it by.
Ran some diligence on SiriusXM this weekend
Not because anyone asked
Because my 14-year-old nephew connected his phone to my car via Bluetooth, played a Spotify playlist, and asked me what the "SXM" button was for
I didn't have an answer
So I pulled the 10-K
SiriusXM is an…
— Ethan Brooks (@alt_w_v_g) March 29, 2026
- It’s good to be king.
King of Thailand flies plane himself into Laos for a State Visit, with the Queen beside him, March 2026
by
u/Qabbalah in
interestingasfuck
- “A fish on the runway.” DFW briefly became the nation’s leading airport for air, land, and sea traffic, as wildlife control got upgraded to full aquarium management.
DFW today:
Pilots reported they almost hit a hawk with something in its mouth on roll out. Next pilot to land said all they saw was a small bird on the runway. Turns out the small bird was a fish the hawk had in its mouth. 🤣🤣🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/HREWttq1Ez
— Combat Learjet (@Combat_learjet) March 29, 2026
- Boy am I glad I’ve been married for over 20 years and don’t have to use airports for cold pick ups.
Comments
People standing in these lines are fools. This is not a premium experience. It’s a cattle call. Exactly why I dropped my AMEX. Most connections are under 2 hours and, by the time it’s your turn, it’s time to board. Delta has tricked people into thinking they receive a premium experience when what they get is a line at a soup kitchen.
What lemmings … or gluttons for punishment … After having suffered through an outrageous & inexcusable TSA experience, they opt for yet another line !! The first was mandatory, but the second was their choice …
Thank god for influencers. What a talented genius ! But she omitted the ‘trick’ employed by that infamous Senator Larry Craig in 2007 at a MSP men’s room… Maybe it was omitted cuz he failed at
“shooting his shot'” !! … LOL
What a waste of time after all the lines this past week. Yeah give me something else to remember flying can be a poopy experience.
I mean, it seems like Delta stans think paying 500K Skypesos to fly via Saudia is AOK, So clearly they are gluttons for punishment.