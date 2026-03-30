Florida Just Renamed Palm Beach Airport For Trump — But It Won’t Actually Happen For Months

Last month, Florida’s Legislature passed a law that will rename Palm Beach International Airport for President Donald Trump. Earlier today, the Florida Legislature formally sent HB 919 to Governor Ron DeSantis. And DeSantis signed it. Eric Trump is celebrating online:
Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!”
Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026
In fact, Eric Trump’s tweet is inaccurate. Palm Beach International Airport will be but is not yet President Donald J. Trump International Airport.
- The law is effective July 1, 2026
- It is subject to FAA approval and an agreement authorizing use of the Trump name
FAA approval will come from Trump’s FAA, and an agreement will be reached with Trump to allow use of the name. (The law does not permit Trump to be paid for this.)
President Trump has been looking to have an airport named for him for six years. Now it’s going to happen. It’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.
I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump in the slightest. I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson in 2003.
Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.
Comments
that’s really sad. Trump is really bad person, so are his kids. So are the people who are in with him. Florida used to be a nice place. This is really sad.
If I’m in that area, I’ll make sure to visit the restrooms.
Suggested IATA code: TACO
Great. Formerly Southern Blvd, now DJT Boulevard will lead directly to the Donald Trump airport. Is our nation great again or what?
America’s trash can is at it again!
Just inproper and unseemly to name any public infrastructure while the person is in office.
Not only does it smack of favoritism and pandering but it’s more in keeping with the antics of petty despite in third world countries.
Not at all anti-Trump, as I’ve said the same thing when there was talk of ORD to be renamed for Obama.
Just keep the name with the city the airport is based in, and avoid confusion.
And I thought the ‘respected’ tradition was to at least wait until the ‘honored’ was DECEASED..
Can’t we ever catch even a petty insignificant break at all ? …
…LOL….
St. Petersburg to Petrograd to Leningrad to St. Petersburg.
Tsaritsyn to Stalingrad to Volgograd.
Santo Domingo to Ciudad Trujillo to Santo Domingo
Podgorica to Titograd to Podgorica
Such name changes rarely outlast the egos that created them. It will be the Kennedy Center again, and the proper office holders’ signatures will be back on the currency once more. Secure people do not need to be like dogs, marking everything they pass.
@ drrichard
Thanks for the comforting words of hope for the future when his reign will end …
We’re practically drowning in his ‘dog’ piss already !!!
@ bossa — Let’s hope fhe tradition of post-humous naming continues.
Here’s a million dollar idea: Instead of another boring airport lounge, maybe they can open a TDS clinic inside. No need to have insurance as they accept Priority Pass. Think of the lines to get in there!
@ ANAL — It think an STD clinic would be more appropriate.