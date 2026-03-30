Florida Just Renamed Palm Beach Airport For Trump — But It Won’t Actually Happen For Months

Last month, Florida’s Legislature passed a law that will rename Palm Beach International Airport for President Donald Trump. Earlier today, the Florida Legislature formally sent HB 919 to Governor Ron DeSantis. And DeSantis signed it. Eric Trump is celebrating online:

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!” Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

In fact, Eric Trump’s tweet is inaccurate . Palm Beach International Airport will be but is not yet President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The law is effective July 1, 2026

It is subject to FAA approval and an agreement authorizing use of the Trump name

FAA approval will come from Trump’s FAA, and an agreement will be reached with Trump to allow use of the name. (The law does not permit Trump to be paid for this.)

President Trump has been looking to have an airport named for him for six years. Now it’s going to happen. It’s entirely reasonable for a President to be interested in his naming legacy, and not an uncommon thing for airports to be named for former Presidents. Palm Beach is Trump’s primary residence. It’s just a bit unseemly to do it while he’s still in office.

I don’t love naming major public infrastructure after whatever party is in power. That’s not anti-Trump in the slightest. I didn’t like it when Chicago was talking about renaming an airport for Obama, I was critical of renaming Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid, and criticized renaming Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson in 2003.

Hopefully, though, naming Palm Beach International for President Trump will forestall naming Washington Dulles after him. Surely we don’t want more than one airport with the same name. That’s just a recipe for confusion, passengers flying to the wrong place, and misdirected bags.