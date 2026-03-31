JetBlue Leads Another Round Of Bag Fee Hikes — Why Airlines Don’t Just Raise Fares

JetBlue is the first U.S. airline to hike checked bag fees again, citing high fuel prices.



1st bag: $39 off-peak if paid more than 24 hours ahead, $49 off-peak within 24 hours of travel, and $49 peak if prepaid, $59 peak inside 24 hours. They want you to pay early, and possibly overpay for too many bags.



$39 off-peak if paid more than 24 hours ahead, $49 off-peak within 24 hours of travel, and $49 peak if prepaid, $59 peak inside 24 hours. 2nd bag: $59 / $69 off-peak and $69 / $79 peak, depending on when you pay.

The first bag went up $4 on off-peak days and $9 on peak days. Second bag went up $9.

This applies only to new or reissued tickets. Bag fees at time of ticketing apply. An already-purchased, unchanged reservation keeps the old bag fees.

Blue Plus fares include one checked bag, Mint includes two, and of course elite status and co-brand cardholders still keep their bag benefits.

No one else has yet matched. JetBlue is often the first-mover on bag fees. They were first to $30 in 2018. In 2024 they led with peak/off-peak pricing.

It’s still odd to frame higher bag fees as being driven by fuel costs. It’s just another cost airlines pay, like labor and aircraft rent and landing fees.

They explicitly framed the change as a way to manage rising costs while keeping base fares competitive. That’s dumb: we’re increasing prices but doing the right thing by breaking out part of the price and telling you it’s the same (even though airfares have so far been rising and are expected to continue to do so… driven by higher oil prices and cutting of schedules).

Of couse, moving more of the total fare into fees saves the airline taxes. The 7.5% excise tax on domestic airfares does not apply to fees. So this is tax arbitrage as well as an attempted fare hike that they’re telling you isn’t one.