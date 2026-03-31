United Adds Godiva Chocolates To Domestic First Class — As Both Brands Turn 100 [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- United Airlines adds pre-arrival Godiva chocolates to domestic first class. They used to offer these in premium transcon and long haul business class 30 years ago – but where you’d select out of a box. These are individually wrapped. Unfortunately it’s for April only, can’t keep up this investment too long (and probably only being subsidized by Godiva for a short bit).
The Belgian chocolatier, like United, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary and will be featured onboard throughout the month of April. Specifically, United says the chocolates will be offered in domestic first class on flights over 901 miles, excluding those departing from Canada and Latin America.
The chocolates will be presented as part of the pre-arrival service, about 90 minutes before landing. Flight attendants will serve them from a bowl placed on a silver tray, using tongs, with a serviette alongside
- Just no. Absolutely not.
@chris.cato2008 This flight was fun Story time, after a long show choir trip, winning grand champs for both our Jv (Soundwave) and varsity (Express) it was time to go home. Our flight was delayed by over an hour It was just our choir on the plane The pilot asked us to sing for him. It was his birthday (Brian) Our Jv and varsity group had learned this song together in September. We haven’t sang it together since. For the pilot who was working his butt off to get the plane moving again, and for his birthday, while this was also the same airport 2 fellow pilots had died at 2 days before We sang. No it wasn’t perfect, but we lightened the mood for a lot of TEENAGERS wanting to get home to there parents. Yes the people in the video are parents, chaperones, and our pianist (guy covering his ears) We love the support from this video and thank you so much for taking your time to watch it!!! #lga #airport #southwest #ordinary @Alex Warren ♬ original sound – Chris
- Juveniles reportedly involved in airplane home shooting that injured two (HT: Dennis) “An overnight shooting at the famous tourist attraction [Boeing 727] airplane home in Washington County resulted in two people being taken to a hospital.”
- Uber buying blacklane
- American Airlines Admirals Clubs are getting Citibank branding at I suppose this doesn’t matter, but I don’t love it, unless of course with the brand at risk they can’t serve food that’ll embarrass Citi?
This may wind up being confusing though as anyone with a Citi credit card walks up looking for access and getting turned away!
- Hah.
Good morning #tuesday here’s something to brighten your day. Sorry for any bad language 🙈🙈😆😆 pic.twitter.com/qhrlvv9dBF
— steve (@bagshaw2112) October 14, 2025
- Such a weird flex at this point. ‘Our values, however, align perfectly with TikTok’
Air Tahiti Nui quitte X ‼️
Pourquoi ? Nos valeurs de marque et nos engagements ne sont plus en adéquation avec l'évolution de la plateforme ces dernières années ⚠️
✈️ Le voyage continue sur Facebook, Instagram, TikTok et… Threads ✨ pic.twitter.com/X3OQv5c7w9
— Air Tahiti Nui FR (@AirTahitiNuiFR) March 30, 2026
Comments
UNITED RISING
Well, I suppose there is a limit to what Godiva will subsidize, but if United wants to put some room between itself and others, cannot they do this in economy as well? Now that people are actually paying for first, I anticipate that an overmarketed, mid to high end, chocolate would be more impactful to the clientele in coach.
Cool. Just be sure to keep them stroopwaffles flowin’…