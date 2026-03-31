United Adds Godiva Chocolates To Domestic First Class — As Both Brands Turn 100 [Roundup]

The Belgian chocolatier, like United, is celebrating its 100-year anniversary and will be featured onboard throughout the month of April. Specifically, United says the chocolates will be offered in domestic first class on flights over 901 miles, excluding those departing from Canada and Latin America.

The chocolates will be presented as part of the pre-arrival service, about 90 minutes before landing. Flight attendants will serve them from a bowl placed on a silver tray, using tongs, with a serviette alongside