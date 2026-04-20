Amex Is Offering Some Business Platinum Cardholders Nearly 1 Million Points To Keep Spending

A reader received an offer for spending on his American Express Business Platinum card that will net him 954,000 Membership Rewards points. It requires significant spending – but this is not the card’s initial bonus offer. He’s already a cardmember. This is an offer to encourage use of the card.





200,000 bonus points Membership Rewards after $59,000 spend



Earn this bonus up to 3 times



And spending on the card of $5,000 or more per transaction earns 2 points per dollar

That’s $59,000 spend x 3 x 2 points per dollar, or 354,000 points for spending $177,000 on the card by July 19, plus 600,000 bonus points – or a total of 954,000 points.

Not all cardmembers will have been targeted for this offer, and perhaps each cardmember’s offer is different. I do not appear to have an offer like this available on my Business Platinum card. It amounts to earning 5.4 points per dollar on spend in $59,000 increments (provided all of the spend is in transactions of $5,000 or more). That may not be as lucrative as efficient as card initial bonus offers, but this doesn’t require a new card at all.

With spending he’s already done on the card, by leveraging this offer this reader will spend over $250,000 on their card this year – which also triggers an additional $1,200 flight booking credit.