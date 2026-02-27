Avoid Flying JetBlue Into JFK—Airport Killed Curbside Rideshare, Your Trip Into NYC Just Became Miserable [Roundup]

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.
News and notes from around the interweb:
- I can’t believe we are doing this again. Avoid taking JetBlue, Air Canada, and a few other carriers to JFK. To get to the parking lot at the Howard Beach station, passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!), take the green line train to Howard Beach and exit towards Long Term Parking. Since the amount of time to get there is going to vary quite a lot, many will wait until after the schlepp to request their ride, further adding to the time it takes to get out of JFK.
Rideshare pickups from @JFKairport Terminals 5 and 7 are no longer curbside due to construction of #AWholeNewJFK.
You will need to take AirTrain JFK to Howard Beach.
AirTrain JFK is free within the airport, including for passengers exiting the Howard Beach station to access… pic.twitter.com/6G0ezzSx53
— John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 25, 2026
- O’Hare airport: is there any circumstance under which you would?
Utter lunacy at the airport. pic.twitter.com/DqTU9SVhxa
— Paul Sherman (@PaulMSherman) February 24, 2026
- Far be it for me to criticize typos! Sort of reminds me of this, also on American.
- Hotel chains making rush for credit card gold (Skift)
- IT investment at Delta:
On the Delta ALPA MEC podcast they've been discussing the testing and planned switchover… pretty interesting stuff. They're going through the same building and testing that they've had to do as other Deltanet products have gone live recently
— jack of all trades, master of none (@shadyskyy) February 25, 2026
- I can’t believe we are doing this again. Avoid taking JetBlue, Air Canada, and a few other carriers to JFK. To get to the parking lot at the Howard Beach station, passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!), take the green line train to Howard Beach and exit towards Long Term Parking. Since the amount of time to get there is going to vary quite a lot, many will wait until after the schlepp to request their ride, further adding to the time it takes to get out of JFK.
Rideshare pickups from @JFKairport Terminals 5 and 7 are no longer curbside due to construction of #AWholeNewJFK.
You will need to take AirTrain JFK to Howard Beach.
AirTrain JFK is free within the airport, including for passengers exiting the Howard Beach station to access… pic.twitter.com/6G0ezzSx53
— John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 25, 2026
- The Denver airport paid $14.5M for a glowing sign. A decade later, it’s not looking great “Malfunctioning lights, cheap-looking screens and disappointing ad sales.” Is there anything about this airport that wasn’t a white elephant from the start?
- Qantas elite status changes letting members earn up to 140 Status Credits per year from partner spend, introducing Status Credit rollover up to 50% of excess credits (capped at 100/350/500 for Silver/Gold/Platinum) and retiring green tier. Starting 2027 they have a single higher qualification threshold (no more discount for existing elites requalifying), and they’re adding Platinum years for Lifetime Gold continuing to earn status credits. Also they have a new award search tool.
- New Bilt Palladium Card (see rates and fees) offer for using card on food apps and partner restaurants.
Comments
Skift is a paywall
Relax. If you must use a rideshare, take the AirTrain to T8, then use Uber/Lyft. Otherwise, flat-rate $70+ JFK-Manhattan via NYC Yellow Cab Taxi stand. Or take the Subway/bus. Breathe. B6 is fine.
A more civilized country would have affordable, ubiquitous “door-to-door” luggage delivery services so that you didn’t need to schlep your bags around to begin with.
“I can’t believe we are doing this again”
Yeah, twice in one post is a bit much.
It’s NYC, what do you expect? You have politicians that assume people that fly are all millionaires and billionaires.
As far as the price of booze at an airport. No one needs to drink. Given the behavior of people when they do drink at an airport maybe making the price of getting drunk off your ass sky high will stop some of that behavior. Don’t like it? Stay home and get boozed up.
@Mantis – It’s Deja Vu all over again!
Who is getting a rideshare at JFK? If you have to be bougie, take Blade. Otherwise, consider the mass transit connections that will get you there faster and much cheaper than a car.
Also, why is B6 catching strays for this? It is construction. The whole of JFK is a nightmare for cars right now.
Thank you, @Brent. And, speaking of bougie… *cough* Gary… Blade… *cough*
@George Romey — Even for millionaires in NYC, ‘the rent is too damn high!’
Hint
If you are travelling light- take the air train to t8 and either call the Uber on the train or prearrang
“take the airtrain to howard beach”
or just take it to the nearest terminal that has rideshare pickup…
i’m not a B6 ‘fan’ but odd to say ‘avoid flying’ and then offer up only howard beach as the alternative. you offer more nuanced tips than that.
I saw “B6 is fine” and momentarily wondered how they had extended that bus route to the airport. But yeah, B15, Q3, Q10, the new Q80 — all decent connections to the subway for a reasonable price. And, apparently, less confusing than dealing with a car service.
What is the news here? Has anything changed? They stopped rideshare pickups at T5 and made people go to Howard Beach about a year ago.
BTW – you can just take a taxi instead from T5. Not the end of the world and usually cheaper than rideshare. And since the rise of rideshare, taxi lines have been really short at JFK most of the time.
I avoid flying to NYC at all costs any meeting that involves NYC is made a video call
@JOJO — That says far more about you, then NYC.
I’ve always been a fan of DEN’s Demon Horse ! Especially driving up at nighttime…
How about walking thru the TWA Hotel connecting tunnel at T5 and calling an Uber to the hotel. Do they not serve the hotel?
“passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!)”
I mean yes that’s the point of having a transit connected airport. I haul my luggage from and to Brooklyn on the A train to JFK
+1 for the taxi drivers. If Uber and Lyft want to be a “taxi” service, then get licensed and operate like one.
This is temporary – I agree it’s annoying but they probably didn’t have much choice because of the constuction.
“Avoid taking JetBlue, Air Canada, and a few other carriers to JFK.”
I already have a JetBlue flight booked from LAX to JFK. The advice is useless since JFK is the layover airport with the next leg being JFK to BUF. No leaving the terminal so no problems with out of terminal connections.
Not everyone is travelling to Manhattan. Many people also go in the early and late hours. There are lots of destinations requiring a car.
Just avoid going to NYC. It sucks. I can think of little reason to go there other than a good award fare to/from JFK/EWR.
@ Gary — So hotels have figured out how to screw everyone like airlines. No problem, I dont need to be loyal or even utilize their product. I can just stay home. These slimy companies are reaching their peak, and the next big thing will not be travel. Happens in every business.
@Jim Smith — Blucifer! @Denver Refugee?!
@Gene — Hey… it’s not thaaat baaaad…
Train to the Plane works great for most of NYC. No worries about traffic and costs $11.50. Cars have destroyed the quality of life in NYC (and the globe).
Forget Ooooober and Lyft. Even if your hipster $850 card gets you credit. Take AirTrain to Jamaica then the Long Island Rail Road or the subway into Manhattan. Far cheaper and often faster.