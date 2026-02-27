Avoid Flying JetBlue Into JFK—Airport Killed Curbside Rideshare, Your Trip Into NYC Just Became Miserable [Roundup]

Rideshare pickups from @JFKairport Terminals 5 and 7 are no longer curbside due to construction of #AWholeNewJFK.

You will need to take AirTrain JFK to Howard Beach.

AirTrain JFK is free within the airport, including for passengers exiting the Howard Beach station to access… pic.twitter.com/6G0ezzSx53

— John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 25, 2026