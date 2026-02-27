Avoid Flying JetBlue Into JFK—Airport Killed Curbside Rideshare, Your Trip Into NYC Just Became Miserable [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • I can’t believe we are doing this again. Avoid taking JetBlue, Air Canada, and a few other carriers to JFK. To get to the parking lot at the Howard Beach station, passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!), take the green line train to Howard Beach and exit towards Long Term Parking. Since the amount of time to get there is going to vary quite a lot, many will wait until after the schlepp to request their ride, further adding to the time it takes to get out of JFK.

  • O’Hare airport: is there any circumstance under which you would?

  • Far be it for me to criticize typos! Sort of reminds me of this, also on American.

    Someone made a typo
    by
    u/ggnzg20 in
    americanairlines

  • Hotel chains making rush for credit card gold (Skift)

  • IT investment at Delta:

  • I can’t believe we are doing this again. Avoid taking JetBlue, Air Canada, and a few other carriers to JFK. To get to the parking lot at the Howard Beach station, passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!), take the green line train to Howard Beach and exit towards Long Term Parking. Since the amount of time to get there is going to vary quite a lot, many will wait until after the schlepp to request their ride, further adding to the time it takes to get out of JFK.

  • The Denver airport paid $14.5M for a glowing sign. A decade later, it’s not looking great “Malfunctioning lights, cheap-looking screens and disappointing ad sales.” Is there anything about this airport that wasn’t a white elephant from the start?

  • Qantas elite status changes letting members earn up to 140 Status Credits per year from partner spend, introducing Status Credit rollover up to 50% of excess credits (capped at 100/350/500 for Silver/Gold/Platinum) and retiring green tier. Starting 2027 they have a single higher qualification threshold (no more discount for existing elites requalifying), and they’re adding Platinum years for Lifetime Gold continuing to earn status credits. Also they have a new award search tool.

  • New Bilt Palladium Card (see rates and fees) offer for using card on food apps and partner restaurants.

    New Palladium bonus offers
    by
    u/shwa323fsb in
    biltrewards

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Editorial note: any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer. Comments made in response to this post are not provided or commissioned nor have they been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed by any bank. It is not the responsibility of advertisers Citibank, Chase, American Express, Barclays, Capital One or any other advertiser to ensure that questions are answered, either. Terms and limitations apply to all offers.

Comments

  2. Relax. If you must use a rideshare, take the AirTrain to T8, then use Uber/Lyft. Otherwise, flat-rate $70+ JFK-Manhattan via NYC Yellow Cab Taxi stand. Or take the Subway/bus. Breathe. B6 is fine.

  3. To get to the parking lot at the Howard Beach station, passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!)

    A more civilized country would have affordable, ubiquitous “door-to-door” luggage delivery services so that you didn’t need to schlep your bags around to begin with.

  5. It’s NYC, what do you expect? You have politicians that assume people that fly are all millionaires and billionaires.

    As far as the price of booze at an airport. No one needs to drink. Given the behavior of people when they do drink at an airport maybe making the price of getting drunk off your ass sky high will stop some of that behavior. Don’t like it? Stay home and get boozed up.

  7. Who is getting a rideshare at JFK? If you have to be bougie, take Blade. Otherwise, consider the mass transit connections that will get you there faster and much cheaper than a car.

    Also, why is B6 catching strays for this? It is construction. The whole of JFK is a nightmare for cars right now.

  8. Thank you, @Brent. And, speaking of bougie… *cough* Gary… Blade… *cough*

    @George Romey — Even for millionaires in NYC, ‘the rent is too damn high!’

  9. Hint

    If you are travelling light- take the air train to t8 and either call the Uber on the train or prearrang

  10. “take the airtrain to howard beach”

    or just take it to the nearest terminal that has rideshare pickup…

    i’m not a B6 ‘fan’ but odd to say ‘avoid flying’ and then offer up only howard beach as the alternative. you offer more nuanced tips than that.

  11. I saw “B6 is fine” and momentarily wondered how they had extended that bus route to the airport. But yeah, B15, Q3, Q10, the new Q80 — all decent connections to the subway for a reasonable price. And, apparently, less confusing than dealing with a car service.

  12. What is the news here? Has anything changed? They stopped rideshare pickups at T5 and made people go to Howard Beach about a year ago.

    BTW – you can just take a taxi instead from T5. Not the end of the world and usually cheaper than rideshare. And since the rise of rideshare, taxi lines have been really short at JFK most of the time.

  16. How about walking thru the TWA Hotel connecting tunnel at T5 and calling an Uber to the hotel. Do they not serve the hotel?

  17. “passengers have to walk to the AirTrain (with luggage!)”

    I mean yes that’s the point of having a transit connected airport. I haul my luggage from and to Brooklyn on the A train to JFK

  18. +1 for the taxi drivers. If Uber and Lyft want to be a “taxi” service, then get licensed and operate like one.

  19. This is temporary – I agree it’s annoying but they probably didn’t have much choice because of the constuction.

  20. “Avoid taking JetBlue, Air Canada, and a few other carriers to JFK.”

    I already have a JetBlue flight booked from LAX to JFK. The advice is useless since JFK is the layover airport with the next leg being JFK to BUF. No leaving the terminal so no problems with out of terminal connections.

  21. Not everyone is travelling to Manhattan. Many people also go in the early and late hours. There are lots of destinations requiring a car.

  22. Just avoid going to NYC. It sucks. I can think of little reason to go there other than a good award fare to/from JFK/EWR.

  23. @ Gary — So hotels have figured out how to screw everyone like airlines. No problem, I dont need to be loyal or even utilize their product. I can just stay home. These slimy companies are reaching their peak, and the next big thing will not be travel. Happens in every business.

  25. Train to the Plane works great for most of NYC. No worries about traffic and costs $11.50. Cars have destroyed the quality of life in NYC (and the globe).

  26. Forget Ooooober and Lyft. Even if your hipster $850 card gets you credit. Take AirTrain to Jamaica then the Long Island Rail Road or the subway into Manhattan. Far cheaper and often faster.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *