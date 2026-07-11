Delta Cancels Tokyo Flight After 5½ Hours—Only Gives Hotels To Passengers Who ‘Make Babies Right Now’

“Everyone make babies now!” That’s what passengers concluded after a Delta flight from Tokyo Haneda to Minneapolis was delayed 5.5 hours before being cancelled, and at 11 p.m. when the cancellation decision finally came, crew told the Airbus A350 full of passengers that only customers with “health concern—family with baby” would be given a room for the night, because they hadn’t secured enough hotel space for everyone.

A passenger’s video, posted on Friday, July 10th says:

“We sat on the taxiway for 5.5 hours before our 12 hr flight from Tokyo to MSP.” “At 11pm Delta announced the flight will be cancelled.” “We would have to go back through immigration and get our luggage and spend the night at the hotel, except for…” “Then the best announcement I have ever heard on a plane:” “‘So no baby no hotel?’” “‘Everyone make babies right now’”

Passengers boarded for the afternoon departure but spent an hour or two at the gate while the aircraft was fueled. The aircraft finally pushed back and taxied. Then they sat for two hours. When they were finally ready to go, the cockpit discovered a hydraulic problem.

They moved to a remote parking position and mechanics boarded the aircraft. A passenger reports they were first told there was a computer problem, then that the computers were fine but an aileron was malfunctioning. While the plane underwent repairs, they learned they were now going to be weight restricted and had to decide whether to offload cargo.

My read about the shifting narrative – assuming that the passengers even heard it correctly! – is that an underlying flight control problem could be described as a computer warning, an aileron problem and a hydraulic fault. Apparently since they expected repairs to take more time than crew had left in their duty limits, they had to cancel.

Here’s what we can hear in the video,

…for the accommodation. Another deep apology that we couldn’t secure enough hotel room for every customer on this [flight]. For the customer who has a health concern—family with baby—so please contact Delta for [a hotel] voucher. But once again, what? So no baby, no hotel? No baby, no hotel. Everyone make babies right now. [Please remain] seated until I make another announcement. Thank you.

This incident appears to be very similar to what happened to Delta flight 120 from Tokyo Haneda to Minneapolis last June 29.

People with babies were lucky to get rooms here, I guess, because Delta once delayed a flight 8 hours and then sent 200 passengers to a hotel with just 13 rooms – and then ditched everyone in the parking lot. American gave 3 passengers one hotel room to share during a mechanical delay.

A woman was forced to share a bed with a stranger after a different flight delay. And a Chinese carrier even put delayed passengers in an S&M-themed hotel, where they were required to share rooms.

Generally, when it’s an option (as it seems to have been here), it’s better to arrange your own hotel than take the one the airline will give you.

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