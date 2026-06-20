Delta Outbid Other Airlines For Spirit’s Atlanta Gates — Now It Can Block Competition At The World’s Busiest Airport

Delta Air Lines is about to gain an even stronger lock on the Atlanta airport, blocking competition there even more than it does today, by buying Spirit Airlines gates there out of bankruptcy.

In a court filing on Wednesday, it emerged that Delta was the high bidder to take over Spirit’s C4 and C6 gates along with ticket counters and support space for $12 million.

Spirit sold Chicago O’Hare gates to American and to United. That at least maintained some competitive balance, and the airline was still operating at the time, shifting flights to common use gates at the airport.

But Delta truly dominates the Atlanta airport already. It has 198 gates (155 domestic and 43 international) according to the airport. The most recent allocation I can find says:



Delta held 151 of those gates (117 preferential use domestic gates plus priority use at 34 international gates).



Southwest held 18 gets, American 7, United 5, and Frontier and Spirit 2 each.



There was only one domestic common use gate, but that’s now four.

Delta is the logical bidder, because gates in Atlanta are more valuable to them than to other competitors:

Network economics. Delta can generate greater revenue from an incremental gate, because each additional departure connects with hundreds of other flights. That makes flights much easier to fill. Blocks competition for existing flights. A gate used by another airline could force Delta to lower fares. They’ll pay to protect revenue on their existing schedules.

They don’t even need to add flights with these new gates. They can move existing flights over and use some of their current gates less. And the airport lease agreement‘s minimum gate usage requirements looks at average gate utilization across all of an airline’s preferential use gates, rather than requiring 600 departing seats at each individual gate. And even if an airline violates that, it’s up to the airport whether to recapture a gate (the airport is in Delta’s pocket), and the contractual cure process can stretch to 450 days.

This gate purchase seems clearly bad for competition and consumers:



The dominant incumbent obtains scarce capacity that blocks other competitors through at least 2031.

There’s no requirement for Delta to expand flying, while other airlines would need to fly more to keep the gates.

Atlanta airport doesn’t provide much common use access, so there really aren’t alternatives. Spirit’s loss in Atlanta really does mean fewer airlines with airport access into the future.

Objections in bankruptcy court are due July 1, with a hearing scheduled for July 8. The court is the immediate decision-maker and the standard is maximizing the value of the bankruptcy estate for creditors, not airline competition.

The lease says that assignment or transfer requires the Aviation General Manager’s written consent. The City of Atlanta certainly won’t object. They generally act in Delta’s interest, because of Delta’s importance to the city and close relationship with its politicians. Delta represents 79.5% of passengers at the airport. Atlanta airport is known to help block competitors.

Before JetBlue’s 2017 return to Atlanta, it expected to operate from Concourse E. Six weeks before launch, the airport proposed dividing its five daily flights between Concourses D and E. JetBlue complained the airport was doing this intentionally to block competition. When they sought to expand to twelve flights, they had to fight being split across three concourses.

Spirit complained that it couldn’t expand in Atlanta because of lack of gate availability in 2021. Three years ago the airport actually reduced the number of gates.

Delta got the city to agree not to build a second airport that would have expanded competition as part of the current lease agreement.

The transfer of these gates doesn’t have to go through advance antitrust approval, since the price is below the current Hart-Scott-Rodino threshold ($133.9 million), although federal regulators could sue to block the transaction under the Sherman Act.

In 2015, the Department of Justice sued to block Delta’s transfer of 24 Newark slots to United because of United’s dominance at that airport. United abandoned the acquisition.

The Department of Transportation could also investigate the assignment as an unfair method of competition under 49 U.S.C. §41712 and order them to cease the practice.

Since Atlanta receives federal subsidies, the related grant assurances require it to operate without discrimination, refrain from granting an exclusive right and provide reasonable access. Large and medium hubs dominated by one or two airlines have to maintain an airline competition plan addressing new entry and expansion access.

The FAA could investigate on its own or through a Part 16 complaint by a directly and substantially affected airline. An airline that’s denied workable gates would make for a strong case. And, indeed, the bankruptcy document says there was another bidder for these gates. This airline could also sue over competition privately under the Clayton Act.

There’s clear regulatory capture of a government-owned asset in Atlanta where Delta is about to increase its concentration and block future competition. That government has even contractually agreed not to expand capacity and competition in the future with another airport. So taking Spirit Airlines gates off the table for another carrier seems like a problem.

(HT: Enilria)