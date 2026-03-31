Erotic Fiction Author Gets $2,499 American Airlines Status Buyback Offer — She Answers In Character

An erotic fiction author is big mad at American Airlines for how expensive they make it to pay to retain elite status. She says she’s a 4 million miler lifetime Platinum Pro, and American asked $2,499 for her to keep Executive Platinum status for a year. And it hasn’t even been getting her upgrades.

Of course paying this does not make sense!



Platinum Pro is already the sweet spot. It has nearly all the same benefits. It is oneworld emerald status, so just as good flying American’s partners – offering first class lounge access on British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas.

The biggest difference is being higher on the upgrade list, but she can buy domestic upgrades much of the time for $50 – $200 and Executive Platinums are hardly going to get most of those automatically at times that Platinum Pros would not.

She says, though, that her “friend Claire” called her reporting that American wanted $1,649 to retain Platinum Pro status and that Claire is a “Dallas girl who makes questionable decisions with extraordinary confidence.”

My friend Claire called me this morning. If you’ve read Jetset Seductions, you know Claire. If you haven’t, she’s the Dallas girl who makes questionable decisions with extraordinary confidence. In the books she’s a little more unhinged. In real life she’s only slightly less so. She called because American Airlines offered her Platinum Pro status for $1,649. I said Claire. You already have Admirals Club with your credit card. You already have free bags. When was the last time you actually got upgraded? She went quiet. Because the answer is never. I told her to save the $1,649 and upgrade herself when she wants to. A first class upgrade on a domestic AA flight can be as low as $50. You will come out ahead every single time. I have Platinum Pro for life. Four million flown miles with American Airlines. You know what that gets me? Nothing. The only way I’m sitting up front is if I pay for it. The upgrades don’t clear. The waitlist is a fiction. The “complimentary” upgrade is a marketing term for a thing that doesn’t happen. Which means I don’t need to fly American anymore. Because here’s what they’ve become: Their flight attendants are better than Spirit’s. Barely.

They don’t care about the customer.

They don’t respect loyalty.

They are run by idiots who think I’m a piggy bank. My Executive Platinum offer was $2,499. I laughed. You know what $2,499 buys? A round trip to Japan on Japan Airlines. Business class. Where the flight attendants bow when you board. Where the food is actual food. Where loyalty isn’t a product they sell back to you — it’s a culture they were raised in. Oh, American Airlines. I used to love you. Then you brought over the executives from US Airways to run the show and turned a once-great airline into a fare calculator with wings. If Spirit gets liquidated in bankruptcy, congratulations @AmericanAir — you’re the guys at the bottom of the porta potty. Write that down.

My friend Claire called me this morning.

If you've read Jetset Seductions, you know Claire. If you haven't, she's the Dallas girl who makes questionable decisions with extraordinary confidence. In the books she's a little more unhinged. In real life she's only slightly less so.… pic.twitter.com/dKbQB6SgaY — Selene Mariposa (@Selene_Mariposa) March 30, 2026

Claire, she says, is in ‘Jetset Seductions’ the author’s self-published erotic fiction series that follows wealthy traveling female characters. But maybe Claire is also a real person and the Platinum Pro offer (for a real amount that American charges) isn’t made up, even if the author is now writing elite status erotic fiction now?

The three women in Jetset Seductions — Selene, Claire, Priscila — aren't fantasies. They're composites of women I know. Women who built something from nothing while the world told them to sit down and be grateful. If you see yourself in one of them, that's not an accident.… — Selene Mariposa (@Selene_Mariposa) February 17, 2026

“Claire” is a character from that author’s ‘smutty’ travel and wealth fiction world, and she’s being busted down from her Platinum Pro status it seems.