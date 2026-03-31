Frontier Voided Their Boarding Passes Over Bag Fee Fight — They Boarded Anyway And Resisted Arrest

Three women boarded Frontier Airlines flight 1204 in Miami despite refusing to pay for a carry-on bag. They went onto the jetbridge despite their boarding passes being voided and tickets cancelled, and refused repeated orders by responding police officers to leave. The flight had to be offloaded and they were arrested.
This happened Sunday night during boarding of the Philadelphia departure. A gate agent noticed two carry-ons when they’d paid for only one. They were told to step out of line and pay for the extra bag – when one passenger declared “We don’t have to listen. Let’s just go,” according to the arrest report.
As they were taken off the plane, one of the passengers reportedly spat on an airline employee. They all refused to be handcuffed and engaged in a struggle. They were arrested around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and charged with trespass after warning and resisting an officer without violence. The flight was delayed about an hour.
NEW: Three women were pulled from a Frontier Airlines flight at Miami Airport after trying to board with an extra piece of luggage and refusing to pay for it
Nafisa Dockery, 30, Dionjana Cochran, 21, and Davana Cochran, 26, were arrested at Miami International Airport… pic.twitter.com/98rK9c6qSZ
— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 30, 2026
Frontier monetizes bags aggressively. Only a personal item is free. They apparently had paid for one carry-on between them but not the two they were bringing onto the aircraft.
- Any legitimate gripe they may have had gets no sympathy once they ignored agents and refused repeated police orders.
- Yes, the airline is ruthless with carry-ons. That’s the deal. Fly low cost airlines, win low cost prizes.
This started over a bag fee but quickly became a trespassoing and refusal to comply, plus battery (alleged spitting). And this wasn’t even the first time this month that Frontier Airlines called the police after enforcing its fees. And last year a check-in fee went viral after Frontier Airlines called the police. I certainly don’t need to get into the litany of Frontier Airlines or Miami meltdowns and arrests, of course.
Comments
Disgusting trash!!!!
Lol the names.
They need to be isolated and contained from polite society. They really need to be kept away from any airport, or even a bus station. Utter animalistic behavior.
@George Romey — That’s a thinly-veiled suggestion to bring back segregation, sir. Wanna be more specific about who “they” are? The ‘cherry on top’ is your dehumanizing reference to animals. Vile.
This is irrational. What did they think was going to happen? Did they think someone was going to let them get on the plane? Insanity!
Photos please
“They” are individuals that cannot live in proper society and have no regards for others. And I’m 100% in favor of isolation, containment and segregation of people like this from society, black or white. They can be sequestered into a service less asphalt jungle.
For anyone who would like to see photos of these 3 fine specimens, the following link provides them:
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/3-women-removed-plane-arrested-110552801.html
@1990 – we’re usually on the same page about 95% of the time, but in this case I lean more towards @George Romney. This has nothing to do with race, or skin color, or ethnicity.
The behavior displayed here is not something they suddenly one day decided to portray; instead it’s something they learned from their mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, all of whom are probably still with us. It’s a sense of self-entitlement- that things can be obtained through lying, deception, intimidation, and scamming the system (which probably also involves lots of government benefit programs). Certainly not by hard work and ethical behavior. They’ve witnessed it working quite well for their predecessors, and that sense of self-entitlement gets stronger with subsequent generations.
We fall for the rhetoric that everything wrong in the country is the fault of the immigrants that seek to take part in the American Dream (and for the most part they do so through lots of hard work), whereas the reality is that much of our rot is from within (and much of it is related in some degree to Florida).
The behavior displayed here is “animalistic” and should be condemned by every American of every color, creed, and race – regardless of the color, creed, and race of the people displaying this animalistic behavior.
LuckyLarry—you are correct except for one angle. The massive scamming and defrauding of government programs is not limited to Florida or US residents. Start with the $100’s of millions scammed out of Minnesota.
I’m here for all the bigots using the third person nominative pronoun.