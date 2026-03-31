Frontier Voided Their Boarding Passes Over Bag Fee Fight — They Boarded Anyway And Resisted Arrest

Three women boarded Frontier Airlines flight 1204 in Miami despite refusing to pay for a carry-on bag. They went onto the jetbridge despite their boarding passes being voided and tickets cancelled, and refused repeated orders by responding police officers to leave. The flight had to be offloaded and they were arrested.

This happened Sunday night during boarding of the Philadelphia departure. A gate agent noticed two carry-ons when they’d paid for only one. They were told to step out of line and pay for the extra bag – when one passenger declared “We don’t have to listen. Let’s just go,” according to the arrest report.

As they were taken off the plane, one of the passengers reportedly spat on an airline employee. They all refused to be handcuffed and engaged in a struggle. They were arrested around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and charged with trespass after warning and resisting an officer without violence. The flight was delayed about an hour.

NEW: Three women were pulled from a Frontier Airlines flight at Miami Airport after trying to board with an extra piece of luggage and refusing to pay for it Nafisa Dockery, 30, Dionjana Cochran, 21, and Davana Cochran, 26, were arrested at Miami International Airport… pic.twitter.com/98rK9c6qSZ — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 30, 2026

Frontier monetizes bags aggressively. Only a personal item is free. They apparently had paid for one carry-on between them but not the two they were bringing onto the aircraft.

Any legitimate gripe they may have had gets no sympathy once they ignored agents and refused repeated police orders.

Yes, the airline is ruthless with carry-ons. That’s the deal. Fly low cost airlines, win low cost prizes.

This started over a bag fee but quickly became a trespassoing and refusal to comply, plus battery (alleged spitting). And this wasn’t even the first time this month that Frontier Airlines called the police after enforcing its fees. And last year a check-in fee went viral after Frontier Airlines called the police. I certainly don’t need to get into the litany of Frontier Airlines or Miami meltdowns and arrests, of course.