New Chase Sapphire Reserve Perk is Live —$75,000 Spend Now Includes Hyatt Explorist Status

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The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card (See rates and fees) now offers cardmembers spending $75,000 on the card annually ($120,000 for Sapphire Business) World of Hyatt Explorist status.

Linking World of Hyatt membership in the Chase benefits portal.



Status lasts the remainder of the calendar year in which it is earned this way, as well as the following year.

I wrote to expect this back in November. Explorist status normally requires staying 30 nights or spending $10,000 in a year. You do not receive the nights so it doesn’t help in reaching a higher tier, and it doesn’t come with choice benefits received for actual nights stayed.

Sapphire Reserve works uniquely well for me because I can generate $75,000 on the card and do it in bonus spend categories, and it unlock additional benefits once I do: Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards A-List and IHG Diamond status, plus a $500 Southwest credit and $250 Shops at Chase credit on top of the rest of rewards. That’s a great return on top of the points.

Southwest status matters because they’re the biggest airline at my home airport, and I try not to fly them enough to earn the status naturally. But I frequently can’t avoid them. If I’m checking a bag, I get priority check-in and a free checked bag (also for my family traveling on the same itinerary).

And I get free seat assignments and remaining extra legroom seats as departure approaches. That’s all great for me, and I’ve taken advantage of all of it – plus the I’ve spent 2025’s Southwest credit.

Adding Hyatt Explorist helps me not at all, since I’m already a Globalist (and 95% of the way towards lifetime Globalist). I’d love it if we earned actual qualifying nights, or Chase offered choice benefits because I’d choose something different.

For many, though, modest upgrades and late checkout (subject to availability at resorts) afforded to mid-tier elites will be useful. And this is a pure add – nothing being taken away.