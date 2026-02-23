Exit Row Seats Collapse Into Row Behind During Takeoff—Latest Safety Scare For Troubled Airline

On a Batik Air flight, just after takeoff during initial climb, passenger seats suddenly failed and collapsed backward. These were coach seats, but they became angled-flat business class seats. And this happened in the aircraft’s exit row.
Batik Air Uçağında Şok Olay: Kalkış Sonrası Yolcu Koltuğu Yerinden Çıktıhttps://t.co/fBAmrXfrdx pic.twitter.com/F5LW7nhJCZ
— herdem_aviation (@muratherdemm) February 22, 2026
Passengers were moved to other seats, since the flight wasn’t full. No serious injuries were reported. On arrival, maintenance inspected the seat and performed repairs.
This looks like a seat-track attachment issue, but could have been a structural insssue that let the seat assembly dump back.
- Seat fittings might not have been properly attached or a locking pin failed. That could allow the seat base to shift or tip under takeoff load.
- Loose or missing connection hardware like fasteners or bolts could allow the seat to dump back when loads change at climb out.
An unexpected seat collapse is obviously dangerous. It also compromises how the seat belt works. And it appears the seats slammed into the row behind. Plus, it’s blocking egress near an exit row, so dangerous in the event of evacuation, more likely at a critical phase of flight light takeoff.
Batik Air, originally called Space Jet, was founded as a full service subsidiary of Indonesian airline Lion Air, the carrier which experienced the first of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes on October 29, 2018.
I haven’t updated my priors about Batik Air and Lion Air Group generally in several years, and that’s something I’d want to do before flying them. My impression coming out of the Lion Air 737 MAX investigation is that they’re not a carrier I’d have confidence in, either for maintenance or pilot training.
Shortly before the 737 MAX crash, a replacement angle of attack sensor had been installed on the aircraft and it was miscalibrated by an outsourced repair shop. And similar symptions to the fatal flihgt had occured on the previous segment flown by the same aicraft, including uncommanded nose-down trim events (what you got with MCAS system activations from incorrect angle of attack inputs). That information was not written up correctly, and the next crew was unaware. In fact, there were missing pages in maintenance logs discovered during the accident investigation.
On a Batik Air flight specifically, both pilots fell asleep in the cockpit, veered off course, and lied to air traffic control.
I’m not saying these concerns should still hold – just that I haven’t had reason to deep dive in to see. However, incidents like this don’t instill confidence, even recognizing that outlier situations can happen with any airline.
Comments
As long as the door plug stays on…
“Seat fittings might not have been properly attached, could have been word, or a locking pin failed.”
Gary, I think you have a typo here, not sure what “could have been word” should be.
Last year we flew CGK to LBJ (Komodo Airport) on Batik and the flight was on time and 100% fine.
Detached seats are a lesser problem vs. the ones UA has with some of their B777.
“I haven’t updated my priors”. This is the statement of someone trained in Bayesian statistics.
This article was not spell checked or checked for grammar. Maybe need to get more rest before publishing next time. I may not have caught them all.
“but could have been a structural insssue”, not sure what insssue is, unless you meant to type issue? Typing heavy on the “s”?
“Seat fittings might not have been properly attached, could have been word,”, not sure how Word the word processor is involved. Did you mean worn?
“And similar symptions to the fatal flihgt”. Spell check anyone?
Once again confirming my prior that Ethiopian and Lion Air were responsible for the 737 Max tragedies.
While Boeing should have required better training standards (and done more to idiot-proof the plane), it’s preferable if a pilot is not an idiot. It’s clear that the tragedies would have been prevented if these carriers’ safety and training standards were not abysmal.
@Kuloko — It’s been nearly a decade since I’ve been there, but from what I’m told Labuan Bajo has come a long way, especially thanks to Komodo National Park and those views from Padar Palau. Hope you had a nice time!
Thank you to Lion Air group for providing choice in the full service airline category for Indonesia and through their Malaysian affiliate, Malaysia!
Unfortunately there’s little or no other choice for a lot of the destinations in their area.
@ George. Whlte man’s burden? It’s clear that McDonald Douglas turned Boeing into a criminal operation.
I have flown both repeatedly without problems. The old style seats are actually comfortable.
@jack the ladd — We’re talkin’ Indonesia above; thought you’d take the bait!
I’ve flown Batik a bunch of times the past year or so. I’ve had no problems with them at all. Even flew Lion Air Indonesia recently – no problems on that end either.