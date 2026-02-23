Calling In Sick After Your Vacation? Union Says United Airlines Is Using Tech To Fire Flight Attendants [Roundup]

For instance, United is flagging cabin crew who try and fail to trade trips they’re assigned, and then call in sick for them. And they’re flagging sick calls on days they’ve had time off requests denied. But those cases aren’t all open and shut!

Take a crew member who goes on a legitimate vacation but doesn’t fly home as scheduled for his next work trip because he has fallen sick with stomach flu. The union warns that United could take his sick call as an excuse to fraudulently extend his vacation.

Or, how about a flight attendant who challenges crew scheduling over a call-out, but then ends up cutting herself the same day, and then can’t work due to the injury. United could flag this as sick leave abuse due to the recent disagreement with crew scheduling over the trip assignment.