‘I Saved Miles For First Class Once’ — Then A Kid Asked Why It Wasn’t As Good As Emirates

I’m fascinated by this tweet about flying first class, and the entitlement of a child who seemingly turns their nose down at it because it’s not the best first class. Many of the responses are talking about how nice Emirates first class is, though!

And what the tweet really seems to be saying is, ‘I thought I’d reached luxury, and then a child instantly revealed that I had only sampled one time what’s someone else’s normal.’ And it’s has undertones of ‘I worked for it, and it’s just given to them as a baseline.’ In other words, it’s really air travel as class metaphor and cosmic justice.

I flew first class once ever, I had to save a shitload of air miles. Then some guy with his kids take their seats “daddy, it’s not as good as emirates is it” To this day fuck that kid. — Andy (@PositivFuturist) April 3, 2026

This is about air travel, but not really about aviation. It is about relative status. The miles detail matters because it marks the speaker as aspirational: they had to save, optimize, and wait. The child’s line marks the other family as habituated to premium travel. So the real wound is not “the kid insulted me,” it is “my triumph was another person’s baseline.”

Key responses are:



“Kid was right / truth hurts.” (The dominant response.)

“This is funny because a huge personal moment got casually called mid.”

“Blame the parent, not the child.”

“Actually yes, kids should be kept out of premium cabins.”

“This isn’t a wealth story, it’s a points/travel-hacking story.”

It’s not about kids in premium airline cabins. Quiet kids belong there more than disruptive adults do. It’s mostly being treated as product discourse rather than class satire. Live From a Lounge asks, “where’s the lie?”

Here’s one good takeaway: “Nothing humbles a big moment like someone casually calling it mid.”

Ironically enough, Emirates now bans kids in first class from being there on miles and they’re the comparison point here because there’s mainsteam acceptance of how premium they are, even though their A380 first class seats themselves are highly dated and their business class hard product is below industry average. Their food and beverage program is strong, and their first class spa (on the A380) and suites (newer 777) create a strong halo.

It’s common to look at this as “rich people really live differently” but remember that the original tweet mentions redeeming miles for first class. Miles are a great equalizer for the middle and upper middle class.

I’ve had very wealthy readers who genuinely optimize their miles. That’s included several centimillionaires and at least one low single digit billionaire.

But for the most part miles are ‘the trick’ that allow access to things people couldn’t otherwise afford. When miles were mostly earned via flying, it was the middle manager road warriors earning the points not the senior executives important enough that people come see them. And credit card rewards are something you pay attention to, where the incremental value matters at the margin.

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I think the reason this tweet sticks with me though is because it compresses most of moral philosophy in three sentences, combining status, luck, and desert.

Veblen: premium cabins are conspicuous consumption and emulation, so the pain comes from discovering your display is still second-tier.

premium cabins are conspicuous consumption and emulation, so the pain comes from discovering your display is still second-tier. Bourdieu: the child is pure habit and distinction, their taste hierarchy is learned so early it comes across as innocence – they just speak their truth without social consequences or restraint. Is it even possible to keep kids humble in first class? (Bethenny Frankel is trying.)

the child is pure habit and distinction, their taste hierarchy is learned so early it comes across as innocence – they just speak their truth without social consequences or restraint. Is it even possible to keep kids humble in first class? (Bethenny Frankel is trying.) Rawls: this shows the moral arbitrariness of the social lottery, this kid is enjoying first class by accident of birth while another has to game it and can only achieve it once

this shows the moral arbitrariness of the social lottery, this kid is enjoying first class by accident of birth while another has to game it and can only achieve it once Nozick: all the replies supporting the kid come down to entitlement theory, that if the seats were justly acquired, the family belongs there with no further moral permission needed.

all the replies supporting the kid come down to entitlement theory, that if the seats were justly acquired, the family belongs there with no further moral permission needed. Elizabeth Anderson: relational egalitarianism, the deeper wrong isn’t the difference in consumption on its own but the condescension, humiliation, and status domination between supposed equals in the cabin.

relational egalitarianism, the deeper wrong isn’t the difference in consumption on its own but the condescension, humiliation, and status domination between supposed equals in the cabin. Girard: this stings because of memetic desire, it’s something you thought was valuable but is actually devalued through their effortless indifference.

this stings because of memetic desire, it’s something you thought was valuable but is actually devalued through their effortless indifference. Aristotle: where people react with “blame the parent, not the kid” for coming across spoiled, it’s virtue ethics, children acquire expectations and character through their habit.

I could even stretch this to a bit of Hobbes. But if you compress everything into a single idea, the tweet is a joke about the accident of birth outstripping earned aspiration, while the replies fight over whether that’s funny, unjust, deserved, or simply how the world works (‘late stage capitalism’).

When my daughter was three years old she boarded an Air Canada Boeing 737 to Vancouver. She asked the flight attendant in the galley, “does this plane have beds?” She as genuinely asking! It occurred to her at that moment, and she likes our routing – keeping real bedtime. She changes into pajamas, brushes teeth, and I read her books and tell her a couple of stories before she drifts off to sleep. She didn’t have a real sense of distance or time yet. We were spending a couple of days in Vancouver before continuing onto Sydney. That flight would have beds.

I want to keep her grounded, but (1) I wasn’t going to fly coach to Australia! (2) I didn’t have to, redeeming for rare saver awards! (3) I also want to give her the world – the grounding is about not taking away her inherent motivation. As a parent what’s most important is allowing her to become everything she can with her talents, and experiencing real satisfaction. At 3 she had plenty of time to learn social convention around her communication. Now she knows much better what to expect from each flight in advance, too.