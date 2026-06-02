Delta Scraps Its New Business Class Seat — Premium Transcon Plan Gets Pushed Back Years

Delta has been trying to create a premium Airbus A321neo fleet for high value domestic routes, like New York – Los Angeles. Their current product has been failing and customers are unhappy with it. The fleet of planes they use today for these routes – by far the most important in Delta’s network – are aging and unreliable.

The aircraft was supposed to have 148 seats with surprisingly few premium cabin seats:



Business class: 16 seats



Premium economy: 12



Extra legroom coach: 54



Coach: 66

However, the aircraft they ordered were supposed to be outfitted with new business class flat bed suites however the planned seat – Safran VUE – hasn’t gotten certified for use. The delay is bad enough that Delta temporarily put in domestic first class seats onto the planes so that they could at least fly on routes from Atlanta to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and San Diego rather than leaving the aircraft parked. Now it appears that Delta is walking away from the seat entirely and starting over.

The first aircraft meant for the premium layout was delivered in 2024 but couldn’t enter service because of the seat certification problems. The plan appears now to be to switch to the established but inferior Thompson VantageSOLO seat, a narrower body flat bed product where passengers are faced with their backs to the window.

Aviation watchdog JonNYC was first to report that Delta was walking away from its narrowbody business class seat. This now appears confirmed.

The Safran Vue seat that Delta was going to use was going to offer a real advantage over competitor lie flat products for domestic narrowbody aircraft (similar to a seat that some others like ITA Airways has used): it was actually going to face passengers toward the window, instead of their backs to the window:



Credit: Safran



Credit: Safran

Delta put in a whopping 44 standard first class seats into the space where lie flat seats were supposed to go on these planes, as a temporary measure.

First look at Delta Air Lines new high-density Airbus A321neo. The narrowbody aircraft features a staggering 44 domestic First Class recliner seats. pic.twitter.com/3lKUCKWpvz — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 8, 2026

The Vantage Solo seat is used by LATAM, JetBlue and Iberia. It’s a known product. It’s also angled away from the window, like what American and United are doing. It (1) won’t differentiate Delta’s product, and (2) won’t even be installed in planes for some time – it’ll take at least a couple of years. In the meantime, Delta is stuck with its current domestic seats on these planes, and more of them than they’ll sell.

This is similar, for instance, to what American Airlines has today (versus Delta a couple of years from now), in their new Airbus A321XLRs.

Aircraft seats have to satisfy crashworthiness rules, restraint performance, and evacuation tests as well as structural requirements, meeting injury criteria such as head, spine, belt, femur, and load limits. Business class suites are harder to certify because you have shells, doors, large screens, angled sleeping positions, more complex restraints, footwells, and passenger egress issues.

Delta took a big swing with a good concept of a seat, but that wasn’t certified yet, and that has had problems. That swing didn’t work out, and they’re being left behind because of it. This comes at the same time that they’ve chosen a new wifi provider in Amazon that’ll equip just half their fleet and not even starting until 2028, as they fall behind United, American, Southwest and Alaska in wifi, and as they struggle operationally. They lost their operations guru during the pandemic, their president at the end of last year, and saw enough turnover of frontline staff during the pandemic that their crews no longer seem as friendly.

They’ve been cutting meals and drinks while they lean into marketing in a way that feels like gaslighting to customers.

While Delta has been the operational and financial leader in the U.S. airline industry for many years, that position seems at greater risk than at any time in the last decade. Losing their operational lead especially (even if they don’t fall behind) combined with offering a wifi product inferior to competitor for a period of years, puts them at risk of moving from industry leader to becoming a spill carrier – one passengers choose when other airline schedules don’t work or are too expensive.

Delta insiders grouse that their CEO seems more interested in paying to hang out with Tom Brady and renting venues in Las Vegas to highlight himself than in the details of running the airline.