Delta Scraps Its New Business Class Seat — Premium Transcon Plan Gets Pushed Back Years

Delta has been trying to create a premium Airbus A321neo fleet for high value domestic routes, like New York – Los Angeles. Their current product has been failing and customers are unhappy with it. The fleet of planes they use today for these routes – by far the most important in Delta’s network – are aging and unreliable.
The aircraft was supposed to have 148 seats with surprisingly few premium cabin seats:
- Business class: 16 seats
- Premium economy: 12
- Extra legroom coach: 54
- Coach: 66
However, the aircraft they ordered were supposed to be outfitted with new business class flat bed suites however the planned seat – Safran VUE – hasn’t gotten certified for use. The delay is bad enough that Delta temporarily put in domestic first class seats onto the planes so that they could at least fly on routes from Atlanta to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and San Diego rather than leaving the aircraft parked. Now it appears that Delta is walking away from the seat entirely and starting over.
The first aircraft meant for the premium layout was delivered in 2024 but couldn’t enter service because of the seat certification problems. The plan appears now to be to switch to the established but inferior Thompson VantageSOLO seat, a narrower body flat bed product where passengers are faced with their backs to the window.
Aviation watchdog JonNYC was first to report that Delta was walking away from its narrowbody business class seat. This now appears confirmed.
Rumor in field
Unconfirmed. https://t.co/ZTLeXYM5C1
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) June 1, 2026
The Safran Vue seat that Delta was going to use was going to offer a real advantage over competitor lie flat products for domestic narrowbody aircraft (similar to a seat that some others like ITA Airways has used): it was actually going to face passengers toward the window, instead of their backs to the window:
Credit: Safran
Credit: Safran
Delta put in a whopping 44 standard first class seats into the space where lie flat seats were supposed to go on these planes, as a temporary measure.
First look at Delta Air Lines new high-density Airbus A321neo.
The narrowbody aircraft features a staggering 44 domestic First Class recliner seats. pic.twitter.com/3lKUCKWpvz
— Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 8, 2026
The Vantage Solo seat is used by LATAM, JetBlue and Iberia. It’s a known product. It’s also angled away from the window, like what American and United are doing. It (1) won’t differentiate Delta’s product, and (2) won’t even be installed in planes for some time – it’ll take at least a couple of years. In the meantime, Delta is stuck with its current domestic seats on these planes, and more of them than they’ll sell.
This is similar, for instance, to what American Airlines has today (versus Delta a couple of years from now), in their new Airbus A321XLRs.
Aircraft seats have to satisfy crashworthiness rules, restraint performance, and evacuation tests as well as structural requirements, meeting injury criteria such as head, spine, belt, femur, and load limits. Business class suites are harder to certify because you have shells, doors, large screens, angled sleeping positions, more complex restraints, footwells, and passenger egress issues.
Delta took a big swing with a good concept of a seat, but that wasn’t certified yet, and that has had problems. That swing didn’t work out, and they’re being left behind because of it. This comes at the same time that they’ve chosen a new wifi provider in Amazon that’ll equip just half their fleet and not even starting until 2028, as they fall behind United, American, Southwest and Alaska in wifi, and as they struggle operationally. They lost their operations guru during the pandemic, their president at the end of last year, and saw enough turnover of frontline staff during the pandemic that their crews no longer seem as friendly.
They’ve been cutting meals and drinks while they lean into marketing in a way that feels like gaslighting to customers.
While Delta has been the operational and financial leader in the U.S. airline industry for many years, that position seems at greater risk than at any time in the last decade. Losing their operational lead especially (even if they don’t fall behind) combined with offering a wifi product inferior to competitor for a period of years, puts them at risk of moving from industry leader to becoming a spill carrier – one passengers choose when other airline schedules don’t work or are too expensive.
Delta insiders grouse that their CEO seems more interested in paying to hang out with Tom Brady and renting venues in Las Vegas to highlight himself than in the details of running the airline.
Comments
Bastain “It won’t matter if we make people stand in first class. We’re premium and people choose us to brag about how little they value their money to overpay for being able to say they are a premium flyer.” This is a non event for adepta or its flyers
Delta companion certificates and regional upgrade certificates becoming nearly impossible to use for quality redemptions, unless you find a CRJ on a 2-hour itinerary worthy…
Delta has a very mediocre product on premium transcontinental flights like JFK-LAX, JFK-SFO with most flights featuring nearly 20 year old products and first generation Delta One cabins that originally replaced “BusinessElite”, which was itself a terrible brand and a feeble way to copy Continental’s much more successful “BusinessFirst”.
Delta will one suppose fall behind AA and UA in the NYC-LAX/SFO market with the rise of the Coastliner at UA and the increasing use of the XLR at AA.
As has been widely published, JFK-LAX is performing poorly for Delta.
Another Premium FAILURE by Delta
More vapor ware from Delta
UNITED rising
The only that sucks worse than A321XLR business class is Delta’s implementation of it.
@ 1990 — Is it really THAT bad? I haven’t checked lately.
Bastian almost makes one long for the return of Leo Mullin.
once, again, this is a unconfirmed rumor and is not gospel.
But even if true, DL will end up w/ a product no worse than any other airline with lie flat seats on a narrowbody.
Tim how is this not good for Delta? Surely you’ve got a better way to twist this than just “their product will be no worse than competitors” – despite being years late to the party.
What happened to your old ways of coming up with false facts to justify why this is better? Maybe say something like Delta’s NEOs will be wider or something and have better engines or something.
But @Tim Dunn according to you, DL is superior. Are you now saying their product is no different than the rest? Doesn;t seem very premium to me when you offer what everyone else offers. Just sayin’. And FWIW, most people tend to believe JonNYC far more than they believe you.
@ Tim — Once again, it appears JonNYC knows his stuff and you are playing catch up.
DL flies 737s and A320 family aircraft just like most other US airlines.
Despite the fixation with product, it has far less importance in real life than alot of people here give it.
And that is just as true with Polaris vs Delta one on the 763 as it will be on premium configured A321NEOs of which DL will have the fewest number – because it will not operate narrowbodies on international routes, unlike AA, B6 and UA.
QF’s A350-1000 ULRs are now in flight test which moves DL’s A35K deliveries far closer.
No other US airline has anything close to what DL will have with the 35K but we will never hear or see the internet nut jobs admit that DL scored a coup – but that is exactly what will happen.
And DL’s 35Ks will very likely be flying before UA’s 321XLRs across the Atlantic; AA’s at best are getting poor reviews.