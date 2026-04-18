Passenger Crawls Into Overhead Bin On Ryanair Flight To Avoid Paying Fees

A passenger crawled up inside an overhead bin on a Ryanair flight from Malta to Napoli, yelling “NAPOLI,” with and captioned video of the incident “How to not pay for the ticket for the return to Napoli… but they found me out.”

On Ryanair every passenger gets one personal item that fits under the seat, but use of an overhead bin comes bundled with extra fees. So “I’ve smuggled myself into the paid bag space” isn’t really about not paying for the ticket back – he’d need the ticket to board the aircraft in the first place, even if he’s taking up monetized real estate on the plane without paying extra for it.

In 2007, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency actually contemplated an overhead sleeping compartment on the Boeing 747-8. But overhead bins are not designed for this.

Famously, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant spent 10 minutes in an overhead bin greeting passengers as they boarded a Nashville – Atlanta flight.

A Virgin Australia flight attendant actually is able to close overhead bins upside down – with her feet.

For a couple of years flight attendants were taking the #overheadbinchallenge, posting photos of themselves in overhead bins to social media. United Airlines banned the practice.