Australian Man Attacked An LAX TSA Officer For Stealing His Backpack — He Actually Left It In A Restaurant

On March 15, 2026 an Australian man confronted a TSA officer in the terminal 6-7 connector at LAX, accusing him of taking the passenger’s backpack and passport, allegedly grabbing their uniform, ripping off the TSA lanyard, pulled their hair, and shoving him into a glass wall.

The TSA officer reportedly wrestled the man to the ground and held him there until backup arrived. The man’s carry-on and passport were found at a restaurant in Terminal 7 that he had visited earlier.

He did at least have the courtesy to follow the agent out of the restroom before this attack, rather than doing this there.

Airport police arrested him at the scene. He was released, and then re-arrested the next day at the airport before boarding a flight to the U.K. He pled not guilty on Thursday, April 16, and has a tentative trial date set for May 12.

Passenger attacks aren’t common, but far from unheard of. A man used a woman’s boarding pass at a Las Vegas TSA checkpoint, flipped an officer and tried to stab police with a pen. An American Airlines employee was charged after threatening to kill a TSA document checker. And here’s a Miami airport ambush of TSA agents.

There are some bizarre incidents with TSA screeners, but also screeners engage in misconduct, too.