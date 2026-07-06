IHG One Rewards Kills Email Support. Members Can Still Argue With AI Or Send A Fax

The 1990s called IHG One Rewards. They want their fax back.

Loyalty Lobby flags that IHG hotels has eliminated e-mail customer service for its loyalty program, directing customers to call, use their chatbot, or send a fax instead.

While IHG has improved elite benefits in recent years, they’ve had some of the worst customer service for decades. Their customer service agents have long been unresponsive, and completely unempowered. There’s very little leverage over how franchises are going to behave or how they’ll respond to complaints. But at least you could try.

IHG has removed its email address from the ‘contact us’ page. There’s no more IHGService@ihg.com. They’ve eliminated email help even for Diamond members. And I tested the InterContinental Ambassador customer service email as well, and that’s been de-commissioned with the following auto-response,

Thank you for contacting us. We sincerely appreciate your loyalty as an InterContinental Ambassador member. To better serve our members, we’ve expanded our support options with real time chat, including access to our Digital Concierge and the ability to quickly connect with a live customer care agent for personalized assistance. As we transition away from ongoing email support, assistance with your Ambassador membership, points, Elite status, or recent stays is readily available through the IHG Customer Care page. There, you can find helpful answers, begin a chat, or receive support from our customer care team. Thank you for your continued loyalty to IHG Hotels & Resorts. We’re dedicated to making it easy to connect with our team and receive the support you need. We look forward to welcoming you again soon. Warm regards, InterContinental® Ambassador Services Team

This accomplishes two things:

It saves them staff costs, because they don’t pay people to deal with emails

They make it harder and more annoying to complain, so they get fewer complaints – that further saves money and drives up their scores. They take away the ability to complain as easily and it looks like everyone is happier!

Other loyalty programs have tried to eliminate customer service channels. Southwest has stopped responding to customer service requests on Twitter. Delta doesn’t help there, either.

But whenever a brand takes it further, in the name of going ‘all digital’ it never works out because the customer service being provided just isn’t very good. They are imposing costs on their customers by making it harder to deal with problems. For instance:

In March 2018, Qatar Airways eliminated telephone customer service for its frequent flyer program, calling it an ‘enhancement’ and ‘based on customer feedback’ that everything would henceforth be done online. But their website wasn’t very good! A year later they brought back phone support.

In 2022, Frontier Airlines eliminated telephone customer service for the entire airline . They hadn’t even been picking up costs with an 800 number before that, they had an ‘801’ area code (Utah) to trick people. This violated Department of Transportation rules which required a phone number, at a minimum for recorded messages.

. They hadn’t even been picking up costs with an 800 number before that, they had an ‘801’ area code (Utah) to trick people. This violated Department of Transportation rules which required a phone number, at a minimum for recorded messages. When American Airlines rolled out AAdvantage Business it was initially all-digital and did not allow customer service agent help at all. But the tech didn’t always work, and American eventually restored customer service.

They’re telling you to fax, which most people don’t have, and to talk to the AI, ’cause the human don’t care. But e-mail is better suited for many issues and many customers.

Asynchronous: you send the issue once and move on. Chat makes you babysit the window, answer “are you still there?” prompts, while you sit through long pauses as outsourced agents (when you finally bypass the AI) consult their own help desk in between each answer.

you send the issue once and move on. Chat makes you babysit the window, answer “are you still there?” prompts, while you sit through long pauses as outsourced agents (when you finally bypass the AI) consult their own help desk in between each answer. Built-in paper trail: email gives timestamps, attachments, quoted history, and a searchable record.

email gives timestamps, attachments, quoted history, and a searchable record. Better escalation path: you can forward the exact thread to an executive office, regulator, card issuer, etc. without starting over.

you can forward the exact thread to an executive office, regulator, card issuer, etc. without starting over. Clearer laying out facts: Complex customer service problems may need screenshots, receipts, reservation numbers, folio items, etc. That’s far easier with email. You can present the whole issue with evidence from the outset instead of walking someone through it piece by piece. And you don’t have to rely on someone else to document it on their end.



Eliminating Customer Service: IHG Wants To Be More Like American Airlines

And who has a fax? How are they going to respond, even if you send one through a free online fax service (unless you’re paying for inbound messages) or go to an office store? Faxes aren’t searchable. They’re harder to deal with via mobile. And they’re annoying internationally.

The web form is probably better at this point, since chat is routing you to an autoresponder you have to escalate past and is such a waste of time.