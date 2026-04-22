Iran Regime Insider’s Son Boards Private Jet To Party In Ibiza While Iranians Face Hardship And Repression

Mohammad Javad “Sasha” Sobhani is here boarding a private jet for Ibiza while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag. He’s the son of a top Iranian official who, as far as I can tell, is still alive.

He has a years-long run as an Iranian luxury-playboy influencer, flaunting Ferraris, private planes, champagne, parties, women, gambling and open contempt for poorer Iranians. His father has overseen inflation, poverty, sanctions, repression, and corruption.

Sasha Sobhani, the son of former regime official Ahmad Sobhani,

showed off the private jet on Instagram where he flaunts his lavish lifestyle. His father, previously served as Ambassador to Venezuela & Gabon as well as deputy foreign minister for European and American Affairs. pic.twitter.com/f5gknF7DFp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 22, 2026

Sobhani is part of the “Rich Kids of Tehran” phenomenon – a symbol of insider privilege in the Islamic Republic. He’s mocked criticism, telling poorer critics to work harder and “drop dead.”

Son of former Iranian regime official shows off his private jet in Switzerland. Sasha Sobhani is the son of Ahmad Sobhani, who served as Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela. His father also previously served as Iranian deputy foreign minister for European and American Affairs. pic.twitter.com/BTPUUBQTld — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 1, 2026

Iran accused him of offenses including money laundering and operating or promoting illegal gambling sites, and Spanish authorities detained him in Madrid in 2021 on Iran’s request before releasing him.

His father called him back to Iran in 2013, and he threw raves in Tehran.



He drew attention from the morality authorities after a 2018 Instagram Live from Turkey showed a naked woman in the background.



He was arrested on pornography-related charges in Iran and departed to Turkey and later Europe.

Even when there’s a performative crackdown he can (1) still leave, and (2) still have his ostentatious lifestyle funded.

Son of Iranian regime official shows off multimillion dollar collection of luxury cars. Sasha Sobhani, the son of Ahmad Sobhani- who previously served as Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela, regularly shows off his lavish lifestyle on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/DSvwA7ndzy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 24, 2026

The children and relatives of Islamic Republic officials live extremely wealthy, hypocritical lives in the West. Sasha Sobhani, son of a former Iranian ambassador to Venezuela, gifts his girlfriend a luxury Porsche for Valentine’s Day. Islamic Republic officials move tens of… pic.twitter.com/NyXbQI5RdZ — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) February 16, 2026

His father is Ahmad Sobhani, who was Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela in the early 2000s and later deputy foreign minister for European and American Affairs in 2007.

“Aghazadeh” is the derogatory label for children of regime insiders who enjoy outsized wealth and protection because of family connections. The Iranian regime presents itself as pious, anti-Western, anti-decadent, and morally austere. The children of insiders are seen living a Western lifestyle of excess that’s condemned at home.

The Iranian regime offered Iranians just $7 per month to stop protesters as Iranians struggle to survive. Meanwhile this is Sasha Sobhani, the son of Iranian regime official Ahmad Sobhani, throwing cash around a luxury hotel room. #IranMassacre #LiberateIran2026… pic.twitter.com/rfHcY0A9JZ — Iran Observatory (@IRObservatory) January 26, 2026

Ordinary Iranians live under tight social control, economic poverty and violent crackdowns. Yet this clown uses money extacted from the Iranian people for alcohol, parties, and jets. 7.5% of Iranians live on less than $4.20 per day in 2023 and 36% less than $8.30 per day.

The Iranian regime is a police state that can bankrupt you, jail you, torture you, shoot you in the street for dissent, and hang you after a sham trial. For women, add on compulsory hijab, morality policing, arrest and beatings for disobedience, and the constant threat of prison, sexual violence, and humiliation for refusing to submit. This clown mocks ordinary Iranians, at the same time the freedoms he enjoys are denied to them.