Jakarta Airport Ceiling Collapses — Heavy Rainstorm Disrupts 40 Flights

by Gary Leff

The ceiling failed in Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near gate 7. This came after days of heavy rainfall, at about 1:45 p.m. local time on Monday. While there were many passengers nearby, everyone reportedly managed to run before the ceiling gave way. The gushing waterfall lasted about five minutes, and staff cleaned the area and restricted access.

Weather was sufficiently bad during this period that 12 flights were diverted, 14 entered holding, 13 went around, and 1 returned to the apron. That’s 40 affected flights.

This terminal had its ceiling collapse in 2016, and flood problems in 2017 as well. Still, the airport is probably better than Denver.

Here in the U.S. we’ve seen a 1,000-year storm shutting down Fort Lauderdale airport, trapping passengers and a dust storm tearing through Phoenix airport, ripping open parts of the terminal roof.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Glad to hear that people evacuated the immediate area before the roof collapsed so that no one got injured.

    Roof/ceiling repairs and maintenance needs arising due to water damage seems to be a recurring issue at Indonesian airports. Looking forward to returning to CGK later this year, hopefully without need to use an umbrella and hard-hat indoors.

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