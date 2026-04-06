Jakarta Airport Ceiling Collapses — Heavy Rainstorm Disrupts 40 Flights

The ceiling failed in Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near gate 7. This came after days of heavy rainfall, at about 1:45 p.m. local time on Monday. While there were many passengers nearby, everyone reportedly managed to run before the ceiling gave way. The gushing waterfall lasted about five minutes, and staff cleaned the area and restricted access.

Weather was sufficiently bad during this period that 12 flights were diverted, 14 entered holding, 13 went around, and 1 returned to the apron. That’s 40 affected flights.

This terminal had its ceiling collapse in 2016, and flood problems in 2017 as well. Still, the airport is probably better than Denver.

Plafon atap Terminal 3, Bandara Soekarno-Hatta (CGK) ambrol saat hujan lebat terjadi sekitar pukul 13:49 pada siang tadi (6/4/2026). Bagaikan air terjun Jewel Changi Airport, air yang turun dari atap membasahi area di sekitar Gate 7 & beberapa gerai komersil. (📹 r.grnda_ &… pic.twitter.com/8VYTwBn33h — Txt Transportasi Umum (@txttransportasi) April 6, 2026

Here in the U.S. we’ve seen a 1,000-year storm shutting down Fort Lauderdale airport, trapping passengers and a dust storm tearing through Phoenix airport, ripping open parts of the terminal roof.