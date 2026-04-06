Flight Attendant Wore ‘ICE OUT’ Pin Onboard — Politics Is A Bad Idea When You’re The Crew

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was photographed wearing an “ICE OUT” pin on a recent flight, protesting Trump administration immigration enforcement.

Alaska Airlines employees can wear pronoun pins and the airline sells a number of other pins. And the flight attendant contract expressly allows them to wear a union pin. But adopting political statements outside of company-approved pins is not permitted.

Hey @AlaskaAir– are you ok with this ?

Flight attendant wearing an “ICE OUT” pin. Not showing her face, but you should probably address it. What a slap in the face to ICE agents who risk their lives protecting this country. This American supports you. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UV1D6gTmtf — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) April 6, 2026

I think it’s possible to simultaneously believe that (1) more legal immigration is good, the best and brightest should be welcome here; (2) guest worker programs are net positive [they also reduce illegal immigration – if it’s easy to come work and return home there’s less incentive to overstay]; (3) immigrants offset declining populations which are fiscal time bombs that would drive much higher taxes and also that the level of illegal immigration in recent years isn’t politically sustainable and that seems true not just in the U.S. but across much of Europe as well.

And despite the political appetite for greater immigration enforcement, tactics recently displayed deserve to be revisited and some reforms make sense such as:

Judicial warrants before entering private property, plus verification someone is not a U.S. citizen before immigration detention.



Visible ID with agency, ID number, and last name (and verbalization of ID if asked).



Immigration enforcement shouldn’t center on schools, hospitals, child care facilities, churches, polling places, and courts.



Not blocking access to lawyers when detained

And while all of this strikes me as correct, the airplane cabin probably isn’t the best place to hash this out , the correct position is a nuanced one not reducable to a slogan like ‘ICE OUT’, and having crew expressing political opinions is especially a problem both for the airline’s brand (it’ll turn off customers on at least one side) and because of the power dynamic.

There’s a problem of asymmetric speech, when a crewmember engages in personal, political proselytizing where others are forced to ‘listen’. Expressing one’s own speech in response can easily escalate to punishment and law enforcement response.

So while I’m sympathetic to feelings the flight attendant may have underlying the PIN, wearing it onboard, in uniform, while working as crew is a bad idea.