Flight Attendant Wore ‘ICE OUT’ Pin Onboard — Politics Is A Bad Idea When You’re The Crew

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was photographed wearing an “ICE OUT” pin on a recent flight, protesting Trump administration immigration enforcement.
Alaska Airlines employees can wear pronoun pins and the airline sells a number of other pins. And the flight attendant contract expressly allows them to wear a union pin. But adopting political statements outside of company-approved pins is not permitted.
Hey @AlaskaAir– are you ok with this ?
Flight attendant wearing an “ICE OUT” pin.
Not showing her face, but you should probably address it.
What a slap in the face to ICE agents who risk their lives protecting this country.
This American supports you. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UV1D6gTmtf
— Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) April 6, 2026
I think it’s possible to simultaneously believe that (1) more legal immigration is good, the best and brightest should be welcome here; (2) guest worker programs are net positive [they also reduce illegal immigration – if it’s easy to come work and return home there’s less incentive to overstay]; (3) immigrants offset declining populations which are fiscal time bombs that would drive much higher taxes and also that the level of illegal immigration in recent years isn’t politically sustainable and that seems true not just in the U.S. but across much of Europe as well.
And despite the political appetite for greater immigration enforcement, tactics recently displayed deserve to be revisited and some reforms make sense such as:
- Judicial warrants before entering private property, plus verification someone is not a U.S. citizen before immigration detention.
- Visible ID with agency, ID number, and last name (and verbalization of ID if asked).
- Immigration enforcement shouldn’t center on schools, hospitals, child care facilities, churches, polling places, and courts.
- Not blocking access to lawyers when detained
And while all of this strikes me as correct, the airplane cabin probably isn’t the best place to hash this out, the correct position is a nuanced one not reducable to a slogan like ‘ICE OUT’, and having crew expressing political opinions is especially a problem both for the airline’s brand (it’ll turn off customers on at least one side) and because of the power dynamic.
There’s a problem of asymmetric speech, when a crewmember engages in personal, political proselytizing where others are forced to ‘listen’. Expressing one’s own speech in response can easily escalate to punishment and law enforcement response.
So while I’m sympathetic to feelings the flight attendant may have underlying the PIN, wearing it onboard, in uniform, while working as crew is a bad idea.
Comments
Political slogans do not belong in the workplace, particularly when dealing with the public. Grounds for dismal if it continues.
Political pins/shirts/banners do not belong in the workplace, feel free to voice during the other free 16 hours you have as is your right. Gary. perhaps you can spare us your Political commentary as well.
The Media and he corrupt DemocRATs have painted a negative picture of ICE. ICE is doing the job Americans, myself included, voted for. If you entered the United States illegally, you don’t belong here – it is that simple. This flight attendant should be fired.
That is not surprising AS has been “open” to various movements since Ben took over. Having said that we as American’s are free to voice our opinions however as the above posters have stated doing it inside a metal capsule is not the best place. Its my opinion that Ben should make a publice statement regarding this incident.
I dislike your political posts. There is enough politics dividing this country. Stick to what helped you raise to fame, keep to aviation stories
Hey maybe the plane is out of ice and the FA is tired of repeating it to multiple customers
Across the board with ALL Airlines, zero tolerence with pins, signs, banners, slogans depicting any political idea should be followed by mantatory suspension or firing.
Show me which job listing says you have to forfeit 1st amendment right?
I miss the glory days when we could just fly anyone who looked illegal to a prison in a random country without a trial as the founders intended
Maybe not the greatest idea but this issues flies both ways. I dont see the opposite viewpoints being discouraged in the same way. I also don’t like seeing those ugly Anerican ICE agents as the first people on the other side of the door disembarking from an international flight into SFO. Can we do something about that????,
@david r Miller you voted for it. I didnt. If you think we a Demoarats, you are MAGAt trash. Go fly Spirit.
So it’s OK to break the rules coming in but we have to jump through made up Constitutional “requirements” to get you out? NO
We welcome legal immigrants. If you are here illegally, you must go. One way or another, you are going home. Street corner, school, church, courthouse – doesn’t matter. Once your legal avenues for appeal have been exhausted or you have a final order of deportation, home you go.
@David R Miller recent public sentiment would suggest that this is NOT what America voted for….but you keep lying to yourself.
That said, I agree that politics have not place at work. It is a no-win situation. Someone feel empowered and someone feels attacked. Many of us are horrified by the behavior of ICE and this administration. We take our frustration to the streets and to the polls, but not to work. At work, we are there to do a job and represent the company. If the company says no political pins, then no political pins. If the company says “do what you want,” then I guess the pins are okay.
Uh…David R., not all Democrats are “rats,” just as not all Republicans are idiots. The First Amendment ensures the free speech rights of ALL Americans. Now, the FA can *believe* anything she wants, whether it’s “ICE OUT,” “”Bovino for President,” or that Trump is the greatest Chancellor since Hitler. IT DOESN’T MATTER. What matters is what is appropriate (and what is allowed) in the workplace. In that, she was wrong to wear that pin on her uniform as it’s against company policy. Is it a fireable offense? Probably not. A warning and having her remove the pin is probably sufficient. After all, it’s not like Pete Hegseth wearing his NSDAP membership pin on his label at work….
“Hey maybe the plane is out of ice and the FA is tired of repeating it to multiple customers”
@Glenn wins this thread comment comment section. Just close it down now and give him an award.
I’ll bet money that flight attendant has a nose ring. That is always the first indication of a bat shit crazy female. Watch out guys.
What about when passengers come onboard wearing a MAGA hat or a T-shirt with a political statement ? Should that be allowed?
Anyones feelings towards ICE – is completely irrelevant here.
This is just about company policy.
“Show me which job listing says you have to forfeit 1st amendment right?”
There are none. What you “forfeit”, at almost every job, is the “right” to avoid any consequences from the things you choose to say or do. The First Amendment protects you from government sanctioning your speech, but you don’t enjoy the same protections relative to your employer.
@Per Clausen — 100% right!
@ Mike P. — 100% right!
@Cesar — 100% IRRELEVANT. We are talking about an employee of a company, not the customer. While I personally think the individual is a moron, I would also recognize his 1st Amendment right to wear said hat or T-shirt. I would also recognize my own right to think he’s a moron.
@Coffee Please — 100% wrong! Having a nose right doesn’t make a woman “bat shit crazy.” Having to put up with men like you and their ridiculous stereotyped judgements is what does it.
@Jason – Hmm… your cadence is awfully close to our village idiot here at VFTW.
At any rate, a private company restricting political pins is not a constitutional violation, because the Constitution governs government behavior, not private workplace rules.
To those who disagreed with my first posting – America DID vote to get rid of ALL illegal aliens – period. Secondly, ANYONE voting for or claiming to be a DemocRAT – you people are traitors to America. You should be ashamed for being brainwashed by the corrupt DemocRATs and the lying media.
@David Miller – you are correct.
Democrats support
Abortion up to birth.
Free health care for everyone
Unlimited immigration
Transitioning children
Outlawing the 2d amendment
Just to name a few.
@Jason
My assessment is for the most part correct. I will say that idiot MD at the JFK airport that confronted ICE should have certainly had a nose ring as well. Any woman that sees this OBGYN should have their head examined or install a nose ring.
I don’t think that a pin that speaks against faceless goons who blatantly break the law and execute citizens on the streets is really a political issue. More of a good versus evil thing.
Christian – you hould leave the thinking to those who can…
This is going to boil down to whatever the company policy is of Alaska Airlines.
If the airline is smart, they should have a policy in place that prohibits wearing such pins as it offends too many paying customers. I believe at least half of the flying passengers would be displeased seeing this anti-ICE pin.
If the airline is not smart, they will allow the wearing of such pins. In this case, they can expect to receive the Bud Light treatment from me and tens of millions of passengers.
@Cesar Bujedo
We have already seen this. Unhinged activist’s hiding as flight attendants have demanded removal of these passengers or change their outfits.
Do we know what brand of Alaska this was because it does not sound like AS unless it was a d.a. Gen Z-er
So was it :
Alaska Alaska
Alaska Horizon
Alaska Hawaiian
Alaska Skywest
or
Alaska “Gen Z”
Flight attendants serve ice, ice out.
“An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was photographed wearing an “ICE OUT” pin while working a recent flight, injecting a charged immigration slogan into one of the few places passengers cannot simply walk away. Whatever someone thinks about immigration enforcement, the cabin is a bad place for crew political messaging: the power imbalance is real, the slogan flattens a complicated issue, and the airline’s brand winds up carrying an employee’s personal politics.”
Well summarized, Gary. That pretty much nailed the issue quite well, and is one of your better-worded article banners to date.
Nobody wants to see a worker wear a political “ICE OUT” or “No Kings!” pin anymore than they want to see a “MAGA” one, in an environment where you, as the consumer, don’t have the option to remove yourself from the interaction.
If you work for an edgy coffee cafe, gun shop, natural co-op, or used book store, and want to display your political leanings – that’s fine if your employer is fine with it too. If I’m bothered, I can take my business elsewhere. But an airline is one place we cannot do the same, once we are on board. And it does give the appearance that the individual’s view is the company’s – which isn’t appropriate.
I guess supporting the violation of the law is ok with Alaska Airlines. ICE is doing a job just like she is.
@David R – Puerile. That would have been funny in fourth grade. How about addressing actual facts instead of silly insults? If you favor police killing citizens and not being held accountable then just say so.
@Christian
There are thousands of police videos where folks resist, fight, attempt disarming, etc. Bad things can certainly happen when emotions run high and one chooses to ignore law enforcement commands. I have never had a problem with law enforcement because I listen and follow instructions. It’s simple to do yet unfortunately we have folks out there that think they can take on law enforcement. Not smart.
@Christian – I bet you are in great physical shape based upon the depth of the hole you are digging.
@Coffee Please is correct – Illegal invaders are being arrested and deported, those being injured or killed are experiencing FAFO. Any Americans being detained are usually resisting or refusing to identifying themselves. I would agree to agents going maskless, if those protesting go maskless and can be arrested if they wear a mask. Libs / leftists / democrats are violent
I agree that keeping crew politics out of the cabin is a good idea. There is clearly enough stress at 37,000 feet as you have shown in countless articles. To be fair, Stella E’s X post could have sent a more helpful message by simply changing “ICE agents” to “law abiding ICE agents.” I’m sure there are some.