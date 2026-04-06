FAA Drone Ban Looks Like An Attempt To Stop People Filming ICE [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- The FAA’s “Temporary” Flight Restriction for Drones is a Blatant Attempt to Criminalize Filming ICE
The FAA regularly issues temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) to prevent people from flying into designated airspace. TFRs are usually issued during natural disasters, or to protect major sporting events and government officials like the president, and in most cases last mere hours.
Not so with the restriction numbered FDC 6/4375, which started on January 16, 2026. This TFR lasts for 21 months—until October 29, 2027—and covers the entire nation. It prevents any person from flying any unmanned aircraft (i.e., a drone) within 3000 feet, measured horizontally, of any of the “facilities and mobile assets,” including “ground vehicle convoys and their associated escorts,” of the Departments of Defense, Energy, Justice, and Homeland Security. Violators can be subject to criminal and civil penalties, and risk having their drones seized or destroyed.
In practical terms, this TFR means that anyone flying their drone within a half mile of an ICE or CBP agent’s car (a DHS “mobile asset”) is liable to face criminal charges and have their drone shot down.
- Here’s a paean to Scott Kirby. It’s still not proven that his large aircraft orderes were right, but growing domestic capacity surely was, investing in the airline’s technology was, and he’s gotten very good at telling a story (for which he’s not always held accountable, he is currently telling a story about growing MileagePlus revenue 50% in 4 years and no one remembers he said the same thing in 2021).
I love that he’s a CEO with a clear vision of the world, a thesis that he can articulate to align the company. Even when he was Presiden of American he was the most interesting person in the industry to listen to on earnings calls (even if I was so often banging my head against the wall doing so, and everything American was doing turned out to be wrong).
- American Airlines: “Customers now have more opportunities to purchase ancillary products when checking in on the AA app.” Yay?
- U.S. immigration preclearance at Abu Dhabi has been temporarily closed.
- There is nothing premium about queueing.
Centurion Hong Kong Queue (source: local HK whatsapp group)
by
u/bbbb in
AmexPlatinum
- Did I realize that Chase Sapphire Reserve has a magazine? Vaguely. Or that American Express Departures still exists online?
- Park Hyatt Tokyo claims to be a resort – to avoid offering elite late check-out? Seems like dirty pool.
Park Hyatt Tokyo Pool
- The group headed to Fukuoka, Japan originated in Pensacola, Florida.
SQ Group Going to FUK pic.twitter.com/rMFYjE3nzJ
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) April 5, 2026
Comments
NOTAM FDC 6/4375 includes ‘mobile assets’ and ‘ground vehicle convoys’… uh, ok, good luck enforcing that, because, it’s one thing to restrict airspace on fixed GPS coordinates… and another thing to do no-fly-zones that move and change on a whim.
There should be some reasonable regulation and enforcement on boundaries for drones, in-general. It’s a relatively new technology that can and does get in the way of legitimate government and civilian operations, like those drones by airports leading to ground-stops.
Where this gets wild is the package delivery drones in places like mainland China, which are already getting out of hand there, so say reports…
This gives the government another blank check to suppress the public. A nationwide DNF can be enforced or not enforced simply by the mood of the officer. The officer could allow a “friendly” drone operator to fly while shutting down others. I agree that there do need to be DNF zones at places like airports, prisons, and stadiums. However, a nationwide ban is not only unreasonable, but it is also extremely questionable legally. The US is being turned into a police state one step at a time and most either don’t see it, or don’t understand the danger.
@ Ron — Or are dumb MAGATs and support it.
@Gene, @Ron — Friends, what will be interesting is when this current regime is out of power, and actual adults regain the reigns, will they just grandfather in the authoritarianism, like post-Patriot Act? Because, usually, when privacy and rights are given away, we don’t get them back easily.
@ 1990 — Lawsuits.
@Gene — Thank goodness. At least the lawyers will get paid. Phew! I was starting to get worried for their livelihoods. Those expensive suits don’t pay for themselves! (Unless they are considered a ‘business expense,’ naturally).
FAA Drone Ban Looks Like An Attempt To Stop People Filming lawful arrest and detention of rapists, murderers and child molesters who are in the country illegally.
Fixed it for you
Sure Jan, TDS much?
@1990 – you and I don’t often agree but I agree completely with your post about whether the next Dem administration rolls back provisions and executive orders approved under Trump. Remember Biden not only didn’t roll back certain Trump tariffs and restrictions but actually extended them. Both parties are very good about pressing their advantage when they get in power.
So someone is playing with their drone in their backyard, a truck of soldiers on maneuvers drives by and suddenly they are being subject to criminal penalties? Or there is a little army parade at a triathlon (where I’ve seen enough drones) and the event organizer is liable? This sounds so broad as to be unenforceable except in show trials that are held to terrify the public.
It’s already illegal to impede federal law enforcement.
Let in and subsidize 20 million illegals to shift the electorate and stay in power, and now pay protestors through NGOs to disrupt sending them back, that’s the dem playbook. I call that treason.
It is illegal to impede or stop a law enforcement action. You can’t stop and prevent a motorist from getting a speeding ticket or DUI charge. You of course can witness and in some situations film. The courts will decide not amateur lawyers on a travel web site.
As we have seen, drones are not necessarily benign. U can load explosives.