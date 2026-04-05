Park Hyatt St. Kitts Is Beautiful, Relaxed, And A Little Controversial — Why I Keep Going Back

The Park Hyatt St. Kitts has a gorgeous setting: broad low-rise grounds, long views toward Nevis, a huge amount of physical space, and pools that feel calmer and uncrowded.

I reviewed it in 2024 and again in 2025 and I’ve just returned from another trip. I think visiting three times in a couple of years and watching its progression has given me a good perspective on what works well there and what still needs improvement, so I decided to share some observations here rather than just letting those earlier reviews stand.

The beach is fine, it’s uncrowded but not archetypal white sand. But it’s a bit of a controversial property that I like very much. I’m not sure it quite lives up to Park Hyatt branding in terms of service yet but service was overall better than it was two years ago I thought (and good enough that I keep going back).

I love the contrast to Hyatt Regency Aruba which is a really good property, great value for Globalists, but a well-run factory. This place is so much more relaxed.

The views toward Nevis are fantastic. The pools are great. The rooftop suites with private pools facing out over the water are great (but the pools themselves can be cold, my kids don’t mind and I get used to it quick to go in with them). And everyone is super friendly even if they don’t take ownership of requests or issues.

The beach isn’t powder-white sand if that matters to you, but many very popular resorts aren’t (Andaz Papagayo!). There’s no competition for beach chairs. The space is uncrowded and you’ve got easy ocean access without any real walk from your room.

And the pools are much better than the beach. The main pool is excellent, the adults-only pool is very zen.

I love the hotel because no matter how full or how empty the property always feels the same – relaxed and uncrowded. I checked in and the hotel was reportedly near 90% occupancy, and it didn’t feel any different than when occupancy has been down in the 40s.

The Caribbean generally, and St. Kitts in particular, isn’t a strong service culture. Everyone at the Park Hyatt is genuinely warm and friendly. But taking ownership of service and proactivity isn’t a strength. New, though, is I found that every interaction I had and every request I made via WhatsApp was handled promptly and very well.

It’s remote. It’s 1,271 miles Southeast of Miami. It’s a similar distance from the U.S. as Aruba but air service is fairly limited. You’ll get flights from New York and Miami and Seasonal service from Atlanta, Charlotte and Newark and that’s it. Same-day connections can be tough from the Midwest and East Coast. If I lived in New York or Miami I’d go far more frequently!

The other highlight for us is the kids club. My daughter has been to kids clubs everywhere and this has been her favorite one. In fact, she’s the one in the family who requests to go back. The staff are great, she enjoys the crafts and activities, and there’s a dedicated indoor-outdoor playground too. I wonder how long she’ll enjoy it the same way, but at 5, 6 and 7 it’s made the vacation great for her.

Overall some guests complain that dining on property is expensive (it’s a Park Hyatt resort, and a lot of ingredients need to be shipped in), that service can be relaxed or slow (it’s the Caribbean) – overall that there can be a mismatch of expectations. The complaints can be summed up as “slow but friendly” and “beautiful but expensive.” Honestly it does not seem expensive to me for a resort at this level. But it’s not a budget property either. They get a very large number of Globalist guests, and free Globalist breakfast definitely helps here.

Actually, breakfast is a high point. It’s taken in the Great House which has both indoor and outdoor seating. They offer a high quality buffet and ordering off the menu. Fresh squeezed juices and specialty coffees are included. And there’s no cost at all for tax or service even as a Globalist.

The hotel has a lot of suites. It’s an amazing value redeeming points for a standard room, confirming a standard suite (with suite upgrade award) and then – as we did – winding up in a deluxe pool suite (and receiving breakfast for four – two adults and two kids).

They’ve also done work on the rooms themselves, and mine seemed better-maintained than on the last stay. Couches have been replaced, and the suite had a large foldout one that doesn’t show stains the way the previous sofa did.

Fisherman’s Village is a good dinner recommendation and has the best setting. I found service here in the evening better than at the Great House.





The Stone Barn is no longer an adults-only tasting menu. It’s now steakhouse and sushi and more family-welcoming.

I learned that they are using better meats for everything, even stews. They’ve cut costs by only using higher quality meat, which seems paradoxical, but by reducing the number of cuts they order by more than half, down to three, there’s a lot less waste. It’s one of those times when ‘reduce waste’ is actually better for the guest experience.

I do think the menus get a bit boring after a few days, I wouldn’t plan to stay on property for a week without leaving.

There were little things that frustrated. There are two sinks in the main bathroom of the suite, but only one soap? There was no ‘do not disturb’ sign (or electronic light) for the door. I could order room service via Whatsapp or calling, but the QR code didn’t work, erroring out that there was a mismatch between room number and last name (even though the same worked for wifi access). That was ok, I prefer spelling it out on whatsapp anyway because that allowed for clearer requests versus the generic as-is order.

Interestingly, the property got a new General Manager in the fall, Mariano Silvestri who has run Hyatt properties in the Mideast and Asia and who used to be GM at the Park Hyatt Maldives – and he’s working on several projects to provide staff with training and tools to provide top service and deliver on the Park Hyatt brand promise. Already, too, my read of online reviews seem to be that they’ve softened a bit over the past few months.

I wish there was better air connectivity to St. Kitts. I’d go more often (or if I lived in Miami I would, for sure!). The property is controversial because of the Park Hyatt branding, which has a halo that service doesn’t always meet (it also doesn’t in New York and Washington D.C. either, but I love the brand overall). It’s got a great physical layout and structure, a beautiful setting, and friendly people – and it’s a relaxed place that never feels busy. My daughter loves it, the suites are great, so I’ll keep going back and hopefully it keeps getting better.