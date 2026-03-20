Lufthansa Is Testing Dirtier Coach Cabins — While Business Class Still Gets Cleaned Between Flights

Lufthansa is testing less cleaning in coach on 20 short-haul routes while continuing to clean business class between flights. The move turns cabin cleaning into a class divide, with premium passengers still getting tidy seats while travelers in back may find dirtier lavatories and trash in the seat back pockets.

Now that Southwest Airlines sells seat assignments, and has extra legroom seats, they’re running a test of cleaning only the premium seats between flights. That’s actually extra cleaning because Southwest flight attendants used to be the only ones ‘tidying’ the cabin during the day.

German flag carrier Lufthansa, though, is actually testing doing less cleaning on short flights – but only in coach. It’s the same general idea as Southwest – premium seats will be the clean seats – but in Lufthansa’s case this would be accomplished by cleaning coach less, not cleaning premium more.

This test runs through March 29 on 20 routes

It involves only cleaning lavatories ‘on request’ and removing trash from seat back pockets ‘only when necessary’ (how could it not be necessary when there’s trash?)

When crew specifically request additional ‘spot cleaning’ that can be added The test excludes Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs, and excludes ‘remain overnight’ aircraft – they will still do overnight cleans. Lufthansa is trying to save money on cleaners at its outstations. This, though, strikes me as odd because it may mean more time on the ground between flights even though it is part of the airline’s “broader Turnaround efficiency project”: [Lufthansa] wants to see whether it can save time and money when planes are only lightly soiled. The airline is also testing whether, at some outstations, it can use two cleaners for ten minutes instead of four cleaners for five minutes.

There’s already been some negative feedback to the test. They had planned to stop “arranging seat belts neatly in Economy” but that decision has been reversed. If the test goes as the airline hopes it will be rolled out broadly and made a permanent change.

Now, it’s normal to do less cleaning between flights than overnight. Airlines try to schedule 45 minutes or less between flights, including boarding and deplaning. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for cleaners.

However, in the U.S., even flight turns under 60 minutes need lavatory cleanings according to the National Institutes of Health.

And it’s highly unusual to separate out cleaning by class of service, with premium cabins still getting full cleaning and passengers in back left with filth in their seat back pockets. They aren’t even saving labor time in this test (with 20 total labor minutes allocated to cleaning as before).