Hyatt May Add An Elite Tier Above Globalist — And Turn Current Benefits Into One-Stay Rewards

Hyatt is surveying a potential revamp to Globalist status. Members taking the survey receive 500 points, and get to express their opinion on a number of potential changes that could include an elite level above Globalist.



Park Hyatt Vendome, Paris

Some of the ideas under consideration included:

Premium suite upgrade awards. Hyatt is the only major chain that lets you confirm a standard suite at the time of booking (‘suite upgrade awards’). They also offer awards with points for premium suites, but elites don’t earn the ability to book into these premium suites the way they can with standard suites. I’ve long wanted the option to redeem two suite upgrade awards for a premium suite. Hyatt does appear to be considering a path to upgrade into these ‘special’ suites.

Georgetown Suite, Park Hyatt DC

Hyatt is the only major chain that lets you confirm a standard suite at the time of booking (‘suite upgrade awards’). They also offer awards with points for premium suites, but elites don’t earn the ability to book into these premium suites the way they can with standard suites. I’ve long wanted the option to redeem two suite upgrade awards for a premium suite. Hyatt does appear to be considering a path to upgrade into these ‘special’ suites. An award to avoid peak pricing on redemptions. With Hyatt revamping its award charts to offer five price levels per category including prices that are up to 67% higher than today, it sounds like they’re at least considering an award that would let members earn the ability to cap the damage occasionally.

Seabird Resort

With Hyatt revamping its award charts to offer five price levels per category including prices that are up to 67% higher than today, it sounds like they’re at least considering an award that would let members earn the ability to cap the damage occasionally. An award to force standard room availability if booked at least six months in advance, which is ideal for booking free night awards at the most in-demand hotels at peak times like New Years in the Caribbean or Hawaii.

Hyatt Regency Aruba

if booked at least six months in advance, which is ideal for booking free night awards at the most in-demand hotels at peak times like New Years in the Caribbean or Hawaii. An elite tier above Globalist although the benefits offered reportedly seemed remarkably similar to current Globalist benefits, so might amount to an increased qualification requirement.

although the benefits offered reportedly seemed remarkably similar to current Globalist benefits, so might amount to an increased qualification requirement. Cutting benefits by turning them into Milestone Rewards that you would redeem for a single stay, rather than being able to use on all stays. This includes how Globalists currently receive free parking on awards and waived resort fees on paid stays. That would be much less expensive to offer, as Hyatt provides compensation to hotels for providing these benefits.

Alila Marea

that you would redeem for a single stay, rather than being able to use on all stays. This includes how Globalists currently receive free parking on awards and waived resort fees on paid stays. That would be much less expensive to offer, as Hyatt provides compensation to hotels for providing these benefits. Other Milestone Rewards like a buy one get one night at Thompson hotels, $20 off a spa treatment, and other ‘coupon book’-style options plus elite qualifying nights as a choice.

like a buy one get one night at Thompson hotels, $20 off a spa treatment, and other ‘coupon book’-style options plus elite qualifying nights as a choice. Preferred Parking for elites at Hyatt Place properties.

for elites at Hyatt Place properties. Playing catch-up with IT upgrades to points pooling and bringing points transfers online, which are both things Hyatt previewed as planned when they announced their award chart devaluation last month. It also mentioned topping off category 1-4 free night certificates with additional points to be used on more expensive stays (this is a second-best to actually maintaining the value of the certificates, that are mostly earned via their Chase credit card partnership).

with IT upgrades to points pooling and bringing points transfers online, which are both things Hyatt previewed as planned when they announced their award chart devaluation last month. It also mentioned topping off category 1-4 free night certificates with additional points to be used on more expensive stays (this is a second-best to actually maintaining the value of the certificates, that are mostly earned via their Chase credit card partnership). New partner-earning Hyatt offers surprisingly few ways to earn points beyond hotel stays and credit card. The survey raised the possibility of earning Hyatt points at Costco, gas stations and Uber.

Hyatt’s elite program is the best in hotel loyalty. With a smaller footprint, they’ve had to try harder because it takes effort for a guest to stay loyal. And since their properties tend to skew more premium, there’s margin in the room rates where it can make sense to make that benefits investment.

Today, Hyatt has the strongest suite upgrade benefit and the strongest breakfast benefit (which isn’t just ‘continental’ and actually spells out what counts as a breakfast). They’re weak on elite points bonuses for spend during a hotel stay. And while experiences with Hyatt concierges is mixed (at best) it’s a benefit that has been earned after 60 nights, rather than 100 nights and $23,000 spend as at Marriott.



Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Globalist Room Service Breakfast



Park Hyatt London Globalist Room Service Breakfast

Since Hyatt does treat me better as a Globalist, their points devaluation won’t really change my stay behavior although it is changing my credit card spend behavior.

The tenor of these contemplated changes appears to mix some good ideas – like prmeium suite upgrades – with real costs cuts, at the same time they may start asking more of customers to get the same or watered-down benefits.

Of course, many surveyed ideas never come to pass. But it’s nonetheless interesting the direction that some ideas are being considered.

(HT: Scott G.)