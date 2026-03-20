Delta Just Added Austin-Phoenix — And American Airlines Now Has A Two-Front War To Fight

Delta has plans to dominate Austin. They’re in talks for a non-stop flight to Seoul. They’ve committed to two lounges – one of which will presumably be a Delta One business class lounge. They will have 15 preferential use gates once the airport’s new concourse opens, and 30 ticket positions.

Already, Delta has added a flight attendant base in Austin. They’re talking about offering up to 150 daily flights from the city. In the fall, on an earnings call, Delta explained that Austin growth comes because it’s such a great market for them to sign up customers for their American Express cards.

It struck me that they added Austin – Miami. That’s a route straight into an American Airlines hub. Miami is a place where Delta would like to grow, now that they own a stake in LATAM (a partnership they stole out from under American). American didn’t respond to the add, opening the door to more of an offensive against them from Delta.

I expected that growth to come at Miami



But so far it’s coming in Austin to another American Airlines hub

Delta will fly Austin – Phoenix twice daily, a route currently operated by American, Southwest, and Frontier.

Beginning Nov. 9, 2026, Delta will launch twice-daily nonstop service between Austin and Phoenix (PHX) operated by Delta Connection using an Embraer 175 aircraft. The new route connects Central Texas with Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, known for its vibrant culinary scene, championship golf courses, desert hiking and easy access to destinations like Scottsdale and Sedona.

Delta will anchor the current airport concourse. Southwest will anchor the new concourse once it opens. And Southwest operates a major presence in Phoenix as well. But it’s one that Delta will almost certainly need to serve as it grows non-stop flights from the city. They aren’t adding Phoenix because it’s a route that’s underserved. They’re adding it because it’s a place their customers will go, and they want to keep those customers inside their ecosystem. Incidentally, it connects two cities with chip plants (TSMC and Samsung) as well.

American is currently fighting a war with United over Chicago. American has pulled back significantly in Austin, but hasn’t been in a position to respond to Delta at Miami or now Phoenix. And American does have plans to roughly double its Austin footprint in the coming years. They may find themselves with a two-front war on their hands.