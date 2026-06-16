Marriott Owners Rebel Over Bonvoy Free Nights, And Guests May Pay With Higher Award Prices

The Wall Street Journal is reporting on a schism between Marriott and hotel owners who say they don’t get paid enough to host free award nights redeemed by Bonvoy members.



St. Regis Bangkok

Fifty-one owners representing 1,000 Marriott properties are demanding greater reimbursement from the chain when Bonvoy members redeem their points for free nights. They argue that Marriott increasingly monetizes the program, and they don’t get their piece.

Marriott has said that fee revenue from its co-branded credit cards is expected to jump 35% this year to nearly $1 billion. Owners say that they previously believed the program was only breaking even and that the hotel giant is ripping them off. …Hotel owners say they want more financial information and reforms to the program’s reimbursement structure. At a minimum, they say, they want compensation for loyalty-program stays to be on par with what they receive from third-party online travel agencies such as Expedia.



Westin Heavenly Bed

Some money from credit card deals goes into the money that pays hotels for free nights (value of the points) while some money goes to Marriott for licensing its brand. “Those fees totaled $716 million in 2025, up from $410 million in 2019.” Marriott announced an increase in hotel royalties this year as it attempts to pad its bottom line.

Owners seeing loyalty points redemptions as akin to third party OTA guests is telling. Marriott, for its part, says they “recently increased owners’ compensation for loyalty stays on high-demand nights. The hotel chain also shared some Bonvoy financial information with owners for the first time.”

Marriott Buys Free Nights At A Discount, And Those Don’t Cost Hotels Much

Historically, owners received a low base reimbusement rate for award nights when the hotel had plenty of vacant rooms on that night. This recognized that the hotel didn’t give up any revenue by hosting the award guest. It’s not a room they would have sold. But on nights that a hotel hit 90% occupancy, the payments went up (increasingly to as occupancy went up, and approaching the property’s average daily room rate). Hotels would therefore try to game occupancy levels to get more reimbursement out of Marriott for free night award stays.

Then three years ago they updated the reimbursement model to take “a single percentage applied to daily Loyalty RevPAR for standard award redemptions.” Each hotel is

assigned to an annual Redemption Reimbursement Policy in October for the calendar year ahead based upon brand tier, as well as redemption volume, and/or penetration as of Trailing Twelve Months



Elite Check-in, Westin Denver Airport

Marriott Is Making More, The Guest Gets Squeezed

One Mile at a Time thinks what hotel owners are saying is fair. He says that hotels aren’t getting much reimbursement for the rooms the Bonvoy program books, while points redemption prices have risen, and Marriott keeps the margin.

Some of this is Marriott managing costs, and avoiding losses, when hotels are increasingly full



And Marriott has driven down the cost of the program to owners. That was a key selling point of moving from Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest to the Bonvoy program in the first place.



While Marriott does increasingly earn a return on selling points and use of its data and brand.



Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort

Owners accepted the deal, though. They get guests from Marriott. Marriott uses the program, and free nights at hotels to do this. When a Bonvoy member stays, the hotel pays for the points. Marriott uses that money to pay the discounted rate when the member redeems the points.

They argue that Marriott’s monetization has grown, essentially liquidating the franchise owner’s distressed inventory for the chain’s profit. And they think the chain should hand over more of that profit. More likely than sacrifice margin, Marriott would first squeeze members by reducing the value of points.

If they have to pay a hotel owner more for a stay redemption, they’ll charge the member more for that redemption. Or they might allow even more hotels to bill guests for resort and destination fees directly when they redeem points – a deplorable practice that of the Marriott Bonvoy program that isn’t permitted by Hilton Honors or World of Hyatt (unlike Marriott, those fees are waived for all customers redeeming points in those programs).

This risks reducing the incentive that members have, though, to spend on their cobrand Marriott cards (already not a great idea – these can be good cards to have but are rarely good cards for spend). And that risks killing Marriott’s golden goose.



Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort

This Reveals A Broader Schism Between Chains And Owners – And The Potential Crackup That’s Coming

Marriott and hotel owners have different incentives. A fight over award night reimbursement rates is part of the general tension over owners wanting more and paying less. Marriott has largely created this system, because they own very little of the real estate, manage relative few properties themselves and just collect fees – they’ve tried to grow the footprint of hotels they license their brand to in order to maximize fees.

To do this they’ve appeased owners. And they’re experiencing their own version of “Munich syndrome” (appeasment = aggression; Neville Chamberlain, et al signing the pact with Hitler to annex the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia did not end Hitler’s appetite for expansion, the appeasement merely whet it).

The only thing of value Marriott still has is Bonvoy members that they can sell to hotel owners and the value of their ‘brand’. Guests think they’re getting a consistent product booking through Marriott, when in reality they’re usually getting an independently owned and operated hotel that has a set of brand standards which seem to increasingly go unenforced.

An owner wants Marriott’s loyal guests (“leads”) to put heads in beds. They want to pay as little for that as possible. The individual hotel doesn’t capture the benefit of treating a loyal guest well. That’s a public good for the hotels that increases the value of the program. So Marriott wants this – they’re the ones capturing the benefit of guest loyalty.

Ultimately this is not a stable equilibrium. Marriott’s CEO has said ‘they’ll place “net rooms growth” on his tombstone’ meaning he’ll do anything to convince owners to fly the Marriott flag. That maximizes revenue from additional hotels now. To do this, it has appeared to mean letting owners get away with virtually anything they choose to do – rather than pushing an owner into the arms of another chain.

Marriott wants to be ‘owner-friendly’ but that means rarely taking the side of a guest. They’re milking the value of member loyalty for current revenue, at the expense of future loyalty – but since that’s the only thing they have to offer owners, by depreciating the value of that loyalty they’re degrading the future value of the company. They’ll no longer have that guest loyalty to sell to owners later.