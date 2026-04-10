Passenger Touched A Flight Attendant’s Buttocks, Claimed China-Malaysia Relations Made It Okay

A Chinese passenger flying Malaysia Airlines 318 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing Daxing airport on April 7 patted a flight attendant’s buttocks, excusing himself when called out because it was ‘just a light pat’ and because relations between China and Malaysia are currently good. He was removed from the aircraft. The Airbus A330 left 1 hour 16 minutes late.

Some passengers blamed the incident on an aircraft swap to this Airbus A330, which necessitated new seat assignments and boarding passes and a chaotic boarding process, including groups being split up and lack of staff to help customers reshuffle their seats. Although honestly I do not see how that situation leads to sexually touching the cabin crew.

In India this situation gets prosecuted for ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’. In the U.S. when a passenger gets kicked off for this behavior they threaten to sue but that would be the perfect setup for the Streisand Effect, trashing your own reputation, because there’s simply no excuse for passengers touching flight attendants.

As a passenger, I find that cabin crew touch also me more often than I’d like. Whenever a flight attendant bumps me with a galley cart, or just bumps into me, they’ll usually touch my arm or shoulder while apologizing which always seemed weird to me – touching me to apologize for touching me. I do not love this. So let’s just say any unwanted touching (not just of cabin crew) is inappropriate.

Taking photos and videos of a flight attendants buttocks is also not okay. I shouldn’t have to say this, and yet. Any of this behavior can easily end in you being duct taped.