Southwest Used To Give Passengers Of Size A Free Extra Seat — Now They Face Public Judgment And Walk-Up Fares

Passengers of size are complaining that the remake of Southwest Airlines by Wall Street has meant humiliation for them. They can be flagged by an employee’s judgment, sometimes inconsistently from one leg to the next, and forced to buy an extra seat – at full fare – on the argument that they don’t fit in just one. They used to just get the seat next to them for free.

Prior to January 27, 2026, Southwest let a passenger pre-buy an extra seat and get refunded after travel, or show up at the airport and request an extra seat if space was available. They were even refunding these seats on sold out flights, effectively giving larger passengers a free second seat. And with open seating, it was even better – they could preboard and use a Seat Reserved document to reserve the seat next to them.

Since January 27, 2026, they’ve required a second seat for passengers who encroach on neighboring seats. Those who don’t are forced to buy them at walk up prices if an adjacent seat exists (or be rebooked). Refunds are no longer automatic, and only available if the flight departs with an open seat (both seats must be in the same fare class, and the refund request must be made within 90 days).

Southwest decides – in their “sole discretion” – whether it’s necessary to make someone buy a second seat. And people subject to the policy are freaking out.

#fyp##fypシ##plussize##southwestairlines ♬ original sound – Grace Simpson @graceplattesimpson I had the worst flying experience of my life while flying @Southwest Airlines. I was a loyal customer, but not anymore. Their new policy truly discriminates against people of size. I have never been so mortified in my life. In my personal opinion, if an airline is going to strictly enforce such a policy there should be clear parameters and guidelines for how a person of size is classified. # #southwest

Generally I think most people accept that if you use more than one seat, you should buy more than one seat. It’s not acceptable to take up a part of the seat that someone else paid for. Still, it shouldn’t be subjective and walk-up pricing hurts. And it’s understandable to hate losing something generous that some passengers took advantage of.

Here’s the thing. Why should someone get a free second seat (refunded on flights that aren’t full) when other passengers can’t? More fundamentally this stings because with Southwest’s new paid seating, they’re generally the strictest and meanest on board – no seat changes. There could be three people in a row, and six on the whole aircraft, and there’s no spreading out. You can’t go from a middle seat to the empty window next to you on many flights. Yet other passengers get two seats for the price of one!

This inflexibility also means that when a passenger of size doesn’t buy a second seat, and is still allowed to board, that the passenger next to them suffers the encroachment and still isn’t allowed to move into an empty seat in another row. They get less than they paid for, and Southwest won’t let them get made whole at no cost even!

If you aren’t large enough you don’t get the seat refunded, but it’s worth flagging that:

Southwest and other airlines should iprove the booking flow to let a customer buy and reserve two adjacent seats during purchase. That would mean more revenue!

Meanwhile, the politicization of passengers of size isn’t likely to end any time soon. “Big Curvy Olivia” thinks it is discrimination that aircraft aisles are so narrow, and posts video of herself struggling to get through a United Airlines Polaris business class cabin. But widened aisles would mean even less room for seats!

Lol and the First Class cabin has much more space than economy pic.twitter.com/YCAh501hF3 — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) May 18, 2023

‘Plus-sized influencers’ have lost their talking point that Southwest gives them an extra seat for free, so every airline should. But the demand isn’t likely to go away – even though that means amortizing the cost of a flight across fewer passengers and therefore a need to generate higher revenue from each passenger – higher fares!

I do wonder, though, whether if airlines don’t solve this Ozempic will? As GLP-1 drugs mature and price comes down, they’ll become more accessible, and far fewer people will need larger seats. At the same time, that’ll save airlines on fuel since there’s less mass to transport. But it also means an opportunity to shrink seats even further, if they can get that past FAA regulators who require airlines to meet evacuation standards. With more seats, will they be able to evacuate the aircraft in 90 seconds? Maybe if each passenger loses weight and moves faster!