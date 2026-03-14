Southwest Used To Give Passengers Of Size A Free Extra Seat — Now They Face Public Judgment And Walk-Up Fares

Passengers of size are complaining that the remake of Southwest Airlines by Wall Street has meant humiliation for them. They can be flagged by an employee’s judgment, sometimes inconsistently from one leg to the next, and forced to buy an extra seat – at full fare – on the argument that they don’t fit in just one. They used to just get the seat next to them for free.
- Prior to January 27, 2026, Southwest let a passenger pre-buy an extra seat and get refunded after travel, or show up at the airport and request an extra seat if space was available. They were even refunding these seats on sold out flights, effectively giving larger passengers a free second seat.
And with open seating, it was even better – they could preboard and use a Seat Reserved document to reserve the seat next to them.
- Since January 27, 2026, they’ve required a second seat for passengers who encroach on neighboring seats. Those who don’t are forced to buy them at walk up prices if an adjacent seat exists (or be rebooked). Refunds are no longer automatic, and only available if the flight departs with an open seat (both seats must be in the same fare class, and the refund request must be made within 90 days).
Southwest decides – in their “sole discretion” – whether it’s necessary to make someone buy a second seat. And people subject to the policy are freaking out.
@erikawithak27 @Southwest Airlines #southwest #southwestairlines #flying #omaha ♬ original sound – erikawithaK
@graceplattesimpson I had the worst flying experience of my life while flying @Southwest Airlines. I was a loyal customer, but not anymore. Their new policy truly discriminates against people of size. I have never been so mortified in my life. In my personal opinion, if an airline is going to strictly enforce such a policy there should be clear parameters and guidelines for how a person of size is classified. ##southwest##fyp##fypシ##plussize##southwestairlines ♬ original sound – Grace Simpson
Generally I think most people accept that if you use more than one seat, you should buy more than one seat. It’s not acceptable to take up a part of the seat that someone else paid for. Still, it shouldn’t be subjective and walk-up pricing hurts. And it’s understandable to hate losing something generous that some passengers took advantage of.
Here’s the thing. Why should someone get a free second seat (refunded on flights that aren’t full) when other passengers can’t? More fundamentally this stings because with Southwest’s new paid seating, they’re generally the strictest and meanest on board – no seat changes. There could be three people in a row, and six on the whole aircraft, and there’s no spreading out. You can’t go from a middle seat to the empty window next to you on many flights. Yet other passengers get two seats for the price of one!
This inflexibility also means that when a passenger of size doesn’t buy a second seat, and is still allowed to board, that the passenger next to them suffers the encroachment and still isn’t allowed to move into an empty seat in another row. They get less than they paid for, and Southwest won’t let them get made whole at no cost even!
If you aren’t large enough you don’t get the seat refunded, but it’s worth flagging that:
- Most airlines will sell you an extra seat if you want to buy one although the process can be convoluted, agents don’t know how to sell them, and gate agents don’t always know how to save them from being taken by another passenger.
- PlusGrade sells a solution for airlines to offer extra seats for sale in the booking path. Yet airlines don’t take advantage of marketing the option, losing real revenue in the process.
- United Airlines actually makes it simple to buy an extra seat yet nobody seems to even know this is an option.
Extra Seat for “Personal Comfort”
byu/PurplestPanda inunitedairlines
Southwest and other airlines should iprove the booking flow to let a customer buy and reserve two adjacent seats during purchase. That would mean more revenue!
Meanwhile, the politicization of passengers of size isn’t likely to end any time soon. “Big Curvy Olivia” thinks it is discrimination that aircraft aisles are so narrow, and posts video of herself struggling to get through a United Airlines Polaris business class cabin. But widened aisles would mean even less room for seats!
Lol and the First Class cabin has much more space than economy pic.twitter.com/YCAh501hF3
— Ben Kew 🏌️♂️ (@ben_kew) May 18, 2023
‘Plus-sized influencers’ have lost their talking point that Southwest gives them an extra seat for free, so every airline should. But the demand isn’t likely to go away – even though that means amortizing the cost of a flight across fewer passengers and therefore a need to generate higher revenue from each passenger – higher fares!
I do wonder, though, whether if airlines don’t solve this Ozempic will? As GLP-1 drugs mature and price comes down, they’ll become more accessible, and far fewer people will need larger seats. At the same time, that’ll save airlines on fuel since there’s less mass to transport. But it also means an opportunity to shrink seats even further, if they can get that past FAA regulators who require airlines to meet evacuation standards. With more seats, will they be able to evacuate the aircraft in 90 seconds? Maybe if each passenger loses weight and moves faster!
Comments
“People of size” is a horrible expression. Let’s get over the political correctness and just call them fat!
Airlines should have Ozempic at the ready when obese passengers board and hand it out free
These lard asses know they are too fat to squeeze into an airline seat. Instead of complaining, they should work on losing weight – like normal people.
Jet-A is expensive these days. Use more, pay more.
I am plus size, as in six feet plus. I’ve never heard of anyone demanding free extra legroom seats for the six feet plus passengers. Maybe it is time for us to call it a “disability” and rise up and demand our “rights.”
If you need two seats then pay for two seats. Or eat salads.
Yet the tubby’s have no problem shaming their fat themselves on video.
Hard to blame WN for shaming them as they have no shame.
Gary, thanks for mentioning the GLP-1 medications. Somewhere along the line there needs to be some degree of personal responsibility – especially for ones own health. NO, it is not the responsibility of the airline to provide you with a seat large enough to accommodate you, and not inconvenience the person seated next to you. In many ways the previous Southwest policy was a crutch; “why should I bother losing weight when I get a second seat at no charge?”. In the old days it was a legitimately difficult struggle to lose weight AND keep it off. I was a large person, but never got to the point of needing a second seat. I experienced, first hand, the yo-yo effect of trying to lose weight. My doctor prescribed a GLP-1 medication and I dropped 50 pounds in one year, and have kept it off. GLP-1’s reduce your hunger cravings and make you feel full after eating a much smaller portion. As the costs of these medications contribute to drop, society will no longer see large folks as people struggling with their weight; instead they’ll be viewed as people that specifically choose to be overweight. which will be an even worse stigma.
It’s really hard to sympathize with people who are grossly obese. Lots of people get heavier as they get older, but getting to gross obesity takes some serious effort.
I’m sorry, but the righteousness and cruelty in this thread disgust me. While I allow that many people are obese because of their eating habits, others have little choice in the matter. I have a close friend and a family member who are both obese. They cannot correct the situation by simply eating less or taking Ozempic; they wish it were that easy. Both have medical issues and medication that causes their weight. When one flies, they buy an additional seat. The other can’t afford that, so simply does not fly. So before you judge others, you may just want to give the benefit of the doubt. You are really no different who question people with handicap parking if they aren’t in a wheelchair.