The World’s 50 Best List Somehow Ranks 100 Hotels — And The Picks Make No Sense [Roundup]

Rosewood Hong Kong at #1 in the world? Not a single Belmond. Hotel Bel Air as the best hotel in the United States, The Mark as second best and best in New York (better than the Aman, The Carlyle, etc)…

The Beverly Hills Hotel is ranked ahead of Aman Kyoto, Aman Venice, Amangalla, Amangiri and Amanbagh – as well as the Four Seasons Hong Kong and Madrid, and Hôtel Plaza Athénée Paris. Okey dokey.

What do you think?