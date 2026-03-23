ICE Deployed To 13 Airports — But Agents Are Mostly Standing Around As TSA Lines Stretch For Hours

ICE has deployed to 13 airports nationwide, ostensibly to relieve TSA of some non-screening duties to allow those employees to focus on screening (since ICE agents themselves haven’t completed legally-required training to do screening themselves). In fact, it appears that ICE agents are largely not relieving TSA from other duties.

Agents have been deployed to Atlanta; Chicago O’Hare; Cleveland; Houston Hobby [when the worst lines are at Intercontinental]; Fort Myers; New Orleans; New York JFK and LaGuardia; Newark; Philadephia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; San Juan. Sending ICE to San Juan is just trolling.

Here’s ICE at New York JFK terminal 8:

NOW: ICE Agents seen running from Photographers and patrolling at JFK Airport in NYC as massive TSA Security lines continue at US Airports Video by Diego Luzuriaga | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/2bjBmKVrZm — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 23, 2026

And JFK terminal 5:

BREAKING: ICE Agents are now patrolling in Terminal 5 at JFK Airport in NYC as Huge TSA Lines continue Video by @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/GSx47mg1CD — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 23, 2026

Here they are walking around Newark.

BREAKING: ICE Agents seen at the EWR Airport in New Jersey, deployed by President Trump to assist with overwhelming hours long TSA line delays. Video by Jonathan Fernandes | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/NMALqoM7rp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 23, 2026

And Houston Hobby:

ICE officers have arrived at Houston’s Hobby Airport to help TSA 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZKLHGGDmRv — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 23, 2026

New York LaGuardia has been closed because of the Air Canada Jazz tragedy last night, so there’s no line at TSA. But ICE has been deployed there nonetheless.

🐐🪢🐂 "GA has no wait times due to no flights leaving till after 2 pm but a van of about 15-20 ICE Agents were dumped off at terminal C" — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 23, 2026

In some cases, ICE agents are at least standing at checkpoints (even if they aren’t replacing TSA document checkers).

I can confirm that ICE is deployed at the ATL airport supporting the TSA pic.twitter.com/lNhJS4i3y2 — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) March 23, 2026

Bear in mind that ICE agents are law enforcement, while TSA screeners generally are not, and that means they have far broader detention and arrest powers. Law enforcement is needed for these TSA lines, although it’s not clear ICE was the best agency pick for this. They’re being pulled off of immigration enforcement (and in some cases terrorism investigations). Here’s what lines out into a parking garage look like in New Orleans:

🚨#BREAKING: Wild video footage has emerged of a New Orleans police screaming at travelers who were fighting while waiting in a 3-hour TSA line at MSY International Airport. "If you don't make this line, you will NOT catch your flight. Just stop! We all going to the same… pic.twitter.com/2omlCvhHg2 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 23, 2026

Things are pretty ugly in Orlando.

🇺🇸 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE chaos at the airport in Orlando right now. TSA lines are stretching across terminals as delays pile up and travelers struggle to get through security. DEMOCRATS HAVE CAUSED THIS ISSUE AND PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GOING TO CLEAN IT UP WITU ICE! pic.twitter.com/AcdjTNtCrJ — And We Know©🇺🇸 (@andweknow) March 23, 2026

Atlanta is next-level.

🚨OH MY GOSH!!! The Atlanta TSA line is so long, that it is not just wrapped around baggage claim… …BUT IS WRAPPING AROUND THE OUTSIDE OF THE FREAKING BUILDING!!!! I am hearing that people waited in line for SIX HOURS last night and still missed their flights. INSANE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JP8u7QWmbU — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 23, 2026

With over 11% of TSA screeners calling out from work nationally (versus 2% on a normal day) and over 50% at some airports, lines are backing up. Replacing them would be 4,000 – 5,000 screeners needed. A few hundred ICE agents have deployed and don’t appear to be doing work that frees up any of them, and cannot themselves perform screening duties. So this is all for show.

TSA has real problems. Historically it has been ineffective at its job of finding dangerous objects going through checkpoints. The same agent should not be regulating security and performing the security function – regulating itself – and this is why they’ve been so unaccountable. And the agency has mostly blocked airports from opting for private screeners over time (the way San Francisco, Kansas City, Sarasota and others have). Where that’s been allowed, the airports themselves have little say in the contractors that are assigned.

Still, holding TSA hostage over an immigration policy fight is insane and literally both sides are doing it. Democrats won’t fund the Department of Homeland Security without immigration enforcement reforms (some of which are eminently reasonable). Republicans haven’t allowed funding for TSA – or even ‘all of DHS except immigration, which is already being paid’. And so passengers are being ransomed over policy proxy fights, which also include the SAVE Act (voter eligibility) in addition to immigration. The stupidity must end.