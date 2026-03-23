ICE Is Showing Up At Airport Checkpoints — Your Rights Are Different Than With TSA

What are your rights with ICE deploying to airport security checkpoints?

President Trump said over the weekend that ICE would begin fixing TSA lines starting Monday. I wrote that it’s illegal for ICE to perform security functions at airport checkpoints.

ICE agents haven’t been trained on screening equipment, and the law actually specifies minimum training that screeners have to go through – that ICE agents haven’t and wouldn’t be able to do quickly.

Many of you objected, offering a version of this comment:

If it’s “against the law” Trump can sign an Executive Order changing the Law.

However, the administration itself actually agreed, and in order to reconcile the President’s statement and the law says they are deploying some ICE agents to airports to perform non-screening functions. Reportedly they will deploy to 14 airports including Atlanta; New York JFK and LaGuardia; Newark; Philadelphia; Chicago O’Hare; New Orleans; Houston Intercontinental and Phoenix.

ICE agents at ATL airport. According to federal officials, they’re there to support operational needs directed by TSA, including line management and crowd control within the domestic terminals. Federal officials have also indicated that this deployment is not intended to conduct… pic.twitter.com/FovJk9iD1x — ATLSCOOP (@ATL_SCOOP) March 23, 2026

The crux of the partial government shutdown is whether to fund the Department of Homeland Security without reforms like not placing U.S. citizens in immigratoin detention; ceasing immigration enforcement at hospitals and child care facilities; banning racial profiling; allowing detainee access to lawyers and removing restrictionson Congressional visits to ICE facilities. So placing ICE agents at airports was trolling and retaliatory. Placing ICE agents at airports, of course, trades off with immigration enforcement and terrorism investigations.

Your rights are different when dealing with ICE at an airport than when dealing with TSA, because ICE agents are law enforcement officers while TSA screeners are not. (TSA calls themselves officers but that’s a naming convention not a legal one.)

The one key difference between ICE agents and normal checkpoint staff is that ICE agents are law enforcement officers entitled — under a variety of Constitutional and statutory restrictions — to make arrests for violations of Federal law and to conduct searches for general law enforcement purposes. Most TSA checkpoint staff, whether they are TSA employees or contractors, aren’t law enforcement officers. …if ICE staff wrongly arrest you, courts might give them “qualified immunity” as law enforcement officers, especially in the absence of clearly established law on their authority when acting on behalf of the TSA at airport checkpoints. …This means that ICE agents at checkpoints can use more force than TSA checkpoint staff, with less chance of legal sanctions, even if you can afford to sue them.

TSA administrative searches are limited to airport security. They can’t look for evidence of other crimes, and if they uncover such the most they can do is call for law enforcement. They cannot physically prevent you from leaving. Not so for ICE. They need merely a “reasonable articulable basis” to suspect a crime.

ICE uses scanners to capture faces and contactless fingerprints instantly pulling names and biographical data, including of protestors, and a mere ‘investigation’ of someone is enough to pull Global Entry and PreCheck.

‘Papers, Please’ suggests:

[I]f asked for consent [to a search], “I consent only to the administrative search required as a condition of boarding my flight. I do not consent to any other search.”

Ask them, “Am I free to leave?” If they say no, ask them, “Why am I being detained?”

I would add that you may want to practice the phrase, “I was born in East L.A., man.”