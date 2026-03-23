United Business Class Passenger’s Entitlement Out Of Control — She Stayed On Speaker Phone Throughout The Safety Video

A United Airlines business class passenger held a phone call without headphones. She did it while the plane was taxiing out, “through the entire safety video” when she shouldn’t have been on a call at all. Apparently “flight attendants asked her three times” to stop but she still stayed on her speaker phone. Crew didn’t do anything further about it.

If someone is on speaker in business class, the issue is almost certainly not inability to afford headphones. It is entitlement, attention-seeking, indifference, or lack of basic social norms.

United just updated its Contract of Carriage to say that “[p]assengers who fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content” can explicitly be kicked off” the aircraft.

If flight attendants asked the woman in 5D three times and nothing happened, then what is the policy worth? I’d love to see a policy where a passenger isn’t immediately ejected – they’re downgraded. You put them in economy and move up the next person on the upgrade list. Make PlusPoints great again!

Either that, or Sean Duffy needs to be stuffed in the closet of every departure, popping out to scold passengers as needed: “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You.”