American Express Centurion Lounges Used To Set The Standard — Now They’re Packed And Serve Bad Food

We need to talk about the decline in American Express Centurion lounges. They were once great. They aren’t any longer. They aren’t as good as they used to be, and both Capital One and Chase offerings are better. But even those lounges can get super crowded, too, and aren’t the oasis they’re cracked up to be.

It’s increasingly common to see reactions like this, because Centurion lounges used to be a high quality product but they’re stale design, the food isn’t very good, and yet they’re more crowded than ever. In 2018 I wrote that they’d gotten so busy that ‘nobody goes there anymore’.

Since then things got much worse as (1) American Express signed up so many more Platinum cardmembers, (2) they added access as a benefit of Delta premium credit cards, and (3) people started coming to the airport earlier because of the shift towards leisure travel and because of the high variance in TSA wait times.

I have no theory of mind for people who use the AmEx lounge at airports. I had the platinum card for years (I’ve since cancelled) and every time I used a lounge it was just horrendously overcrowded. Class conscious members of the PMC lining up like cattle so as to prove that… — (@EudaimoniaEsq) March 20, 2026

And is there anything premium about passengers sleeping in the entryway when there’s nowhere to sit inside the lounge in Philadelphia?

Back when American Express negotiated their first lease at the Dallas – Fort Worth airport, American Airlines objected. Centurion lounges drove competition and raised the standard. Airline lounges upped their game. And we’ve learned that passengers actually choose their connecting cities based on lounge.

Amex lounge food was very good then. The Dean Fearing brisket in Dallas was delicious. The spaces had a premium feel, and the food even looked good.

When New York LaGuardia was opened in 2014 the partner chef was Cedric Vongerichten of Perry Street restaurant in New York (son of Jean Georges). San Francisco opened with Christopher Kostow, three Michelin star chef of Napa’s The Restaurant at Meadowood. The food was something their chef partners could be proud of.



Chef Christopher Kostow at San Francisco Centurion Lounge Opening Event

Since then they have closed the spas. The food is no longer good. The design has aged.

I don’t see beef much these days. Overcooked pasta in big vats just doesn’t have the same appeal as the premium buffets American Express offered when these lounges were new.

Card annual fees have gone up and you have less access – no more free guests (unless you spend $75,000 a year on the card, but that doesn’t get you entry priority), you can no longer enter more than 3 hours prior to flight – yet those changes didn’t reduce crowding because they kept minting more passengers with access.

Now we have Chase lounges and Capital One lounges and those are better! Ironically their premium cards have lower annual fees than Amex Platinum. I still keep my Platinum, because I get more value from the coupon book than the fee and it gives me access to these lounges and Delta’s lounges when I fly Delta. But I don’t use Centurion lounges often even when they’re an option.

I choose the American Airlines Admirals Club on Washington National’s E Concourse over the American Express Centurion lounge at that airport, even though both entail walks to American Airlines mainline gates.



American Airlines Admirals Club, DCA E Concourse

The food in many Delta lounges is better than in Centurion lounges. Of course, we see waits to get into the Delta lounges and now that Amex went to digital waitlists we stopped seeing those lines the way we used to.



Credit: TravelZork



Credit: TravelZork

The whole point of an airport lounge is not to wait in the terminal. There’s nothing luxury about queueing. Delta for years promoted the idea that ‘when everyone’s elite, nobody is.’ When there are so many cardmembers traveling through airports that there are lines to get into their lounges, the lounges cannot in any way be considered ‘elite’.

Credit card premium lounges are a victim of their own success, attracting more customers (which detracts from the experience) and driving up costs (which lead to cutbacks in the experience). And 13 years on even the design feels dated.

The story of Centurion lounges is an analog for modern society – where aspiration and upward mobility creates crowding at the top. Access has expanded, and that makes these spaces less elite. So the snobbish amongst us don’t like it.

However, there’s a market opportunity for lounges that are actually premium like the Capital One Landings in D.C. and at New York LaGuardia, or that have real access caps and prioritize entry for high-spend cardmembers. Amex already sets aside space in their lounges for Black Card cardmembers, but they’re still getting the same mid furnishings and food.