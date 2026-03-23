Viral SFO Airport ICE Arrest Was Not Part Of The New TSA Deployment Program

by Gary Leff

A woman was detained by immigration authorities at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. in terminal 3 by gate E2.

She was in the gate area with a young girl. Plain clothed men apparntly with ICE approached her. There was a confrontation around her passport or travel documents. She ended up on the ground, and a crowd formed and began filming. She was eventually moved in a wheelchair while the child cried nearby. At least a dozen police officers arrived on the scene, doing crowd control. It’s unclear what happened to the child afterward.

This is being broadly misunderstood as part of ICE deploying to airports, but it is not related.

  1. San Francisco’s airport is not one of the 13 that are currently part of that program
  2. SFO airport security screeners have to continued to be paid, because the airport uses private contractors rather than TSA.
  3. The incident occurred Sunday night, while the ICE airport deployment began on Monday.

Airports are easy places for law enforcement to nab people. Travel records tell them where the person will be – the airport, time and even gate. They’ve gone through security and been screened for weapoins. And they’re a choke point without easy routes of escape. Immigration enforcement has been more visible and more aggressive, but the deployment of ICE to airports actually distracts from this rather than incident being a part of this effort.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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