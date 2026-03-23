LaGuardia Controller: “I Messed Up” After Runway Crash Kills Two Air Canada Pilots

Air Canada Express Jazz flight AC8646, a CRJ-900 regional jet from Montreal to New York LaGuardia, collided with a fire truck shortly after landing around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night. The pilot and co-pilot were killed, and there were numerous injuries.
The fire truck was trying to cross runway 4 to reach United Airlines flight 2384, the 9:15 p.m. to Chicago which had rejected two takeoffs and declared an emergency reportedly due to an odor that was making cabin crew ill. It collided with the Jazz flight on runway 4.
There were 72 passengers and 4 crew on board. It had just landed and was rolling out when it struck the vehicle, causing severe nose and cockpit damage at approximately 24 miles per hour.
Here’s TRUCK 1 at LGA – LaGuardia on its side after being struck by the CRJ on runway 04. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0mCgvUoWSM
— Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) March 23, 2026
The fire truck had been cleared to cross Runway 4 at Taxiway Delta, and the tower started urgently telling “Truck 1” to stop just before impact.
Here’s air traffic control as it happened:
- Stop, stop, stop, truck 1, stop, stop, stop. Stop, truck 1, stop. Stop, truck 1, stop. Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000. Jazz 646. Jazz 646, I see you collide with vehicle here. I know you can’t move. The vehicles are responding to you now.
And this exchange between the controller and the Frontier Airlines 10:55 p.m. flight to Miami that’s now delayed until Monday afternoon:
- Frontier 4195: “That wasn’t good to watch.”
Controller: “Yeah, I know. I was here. I tried to reach out to ’em I stopped, and we were dealing with an emergency earlier, and I messed up.”
Frontier 4195: “No, man. You did the best you could.”
A fire truck was trying to cross runway 04 at LGA – LaGuardia Airport this evening to get to a United Airlines flt 2384 that had 2 rejected takeoffs. The United 737 Max declared an emergency on the ground and requested fire trucks due to a strange odor that was making the flight… https://t.co/KJ7wJIgyvz pic.twitter.com/w3e6DhvUfH
— Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) March 23, 2026
We’ll have to wait for the investigation to determine whether there was controller error, the vehicle not clearing quickly enough or stopping in time after the rescission, or some combination. Weather was marginal but not terrible, wiht light rain and mist and low ceilings.
Aviation watchdog JonNYC explains that it appears this controller was on his own managing LaGuardia traffic overnight.
My *impression* is that LGA has only one controller overnight, and -if- that impression is correct, somewhat unusual among larger airports, I think. Then again, there’s only 7 arrivals scheduled between 1200 and 0600. So not much need for more than one controller, generally…
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 23, 2026
The airport was immediately closed and the FAA issued a ground stop for an hour and a half, then cancelled the stop 40 minutes later. Airport operations were expected to remain suspended until 2 p.m. on Monday, and some reports suggest later, but that closure is not appearing on the FAA site. At least 18 flights were diverted or returned to their gate.
Queens LGA Crash Box 2-2-37: Air Canada flight arriving at LaGuardia Airport crashed into a rescue truck on Sunday night — leaving at least two Port Authority cops seriously injured, according to sources. Emergency vehicles swarmed Runway 4 after a regional jet heading from… pic.twitter.com/BQJynM9BAl
— David Burns 🇺🇸🗽🇺🇸 (@FD4D) March 23, 2026
Two Port Authority first responders on the truck suffered broken bones and were expected to recover. Injury totals are all over the place at this point, some suggesting 11 passengers were hospitalized with suggestions of ‘dozens’ harmed in total.
Comments
Heartbreaking. We can only hope that positive change is the outcome. Prayers for everyone.
A CRJ-900 strikes a firetruck at 24 mph and both the pilot and copilot are dead?
For some reason I feel that if an L10-11 can roller coaster its way through windshear, hopping up & down along the north end of DFW, taking the scenic tour of 114, decapitating a motorist and crashing into a water tank, leaving passengers in the tail section to survive, it just seems a bit strange that these two pilots would die in what surely pales in comparison to the Delta flight 191.
24 mph is about 1/2 the speed of the fastest elevator in the world.
Something doesn’t add up.
We take so much for granted. If ATC is taking responsibility this early, that’s unique, though I’m sure there will be a thorough investigation after the fact. Regardless, it’s tragic, and I feel for the pilots families and hope for a speedy recovery for injured passengers. Have taken that route (YUL-LGA) with Air Canada; it’s an older aircraft (tiny bins, even for a CRJ). There was rain in NYC Sunday evening. LGA probably closed much of Monday. This combined with TSA madness isn’t a great start to the week.
This was just off runway 4 (approached from the south). If you’ve ever flown into LGA, landing can feel ‘abrupt.’ Like, touchdown, slam on breaks, quick exit to taxiway, sometimes at seemingly a higher speed than normal (because, well, if you miss it, you end up in the river or Grand Central Parkway). If the fire truck was in that 4-22 taxiway, I can see how the accident may have happened. Shouldn’t have. But I can imagine the speed, relative confusion, and the unfortunate impact. It’s still a relatively tight space, even after recent renovations to the airport.
This is heartbreaking. It is also a prime example of everything wrong with America. Plenty of money to fund illegal wars to overthrow dictators, strangle island nations into submission, and steal oil from the Middle East, but there’s never enough money to pay people who do jobs in this country many take for granted. There’s never money to fix healthcare. Improve education. Curb gun violence meaningfully. The country is broken, failing, miserable, and well on its way to financial and economic ruin. Sadly this crash exemplifies the decline and fall of the nation.
This feels eerily similar to the helicopter/plane collision at DCA. Air traffic control is obviously broken and there should be a clean bipartisan bill to reform/modernize it. This should be a non-political slam dunk.
@Pat — At least, for now, the President hasn’t come out and blamed women or brown people (remember the anti-woke, anti-DEI tropes), like after that tragedy in DC. Thank goodness few have sought to politicize what is simply a tragedy. This wasn’t Republicans or Democrats causing this. Yes, there should be bipartisan improvements to ATC and much more in our society.
@1990 – come on man, this is partisan. Your party is not funding the governmentt.
@LadyOlives – Not paying people and educating people – look to one certain political party. Also I see you mentioned the Middle East, but left out Ukraine? Was that just a coincidence?
It is absurd that our country accepts as normal only one controller working alone on an overnight shift at any top airport. Just awful. Personally flew into LGA yesterday afternoon, but this could happen anytime, anywhere. We need bipartisan support for ATC because we need highly qualified people to want to work as ATC professionals. We need to remove the threat of shutdowns from ATC salaries because we need highly qualified people to want to work as ATC professionals.
@Michael Mainello, you must be an imbecile from Staten Island.
@Michael Mainello — FAA/ATC is not at issue during this 2026 partial-shutdown (DHS, TSA, etc. is, and they didn’t cause this collision at all). Like with AA5342, this is a tragic accident, not a partisan issue. Nice try, though.
@Peter — Glad you made it back safely, friend. I flew EWR on Friday and JFK on Sunday. But you’re right, this could’ve been any of us. Many of us who frequent the travel blogs take these routes, airlines, and airports, regularly. Wish we’d see more collective empathy and support during times like these.
Gary,
Will you be calling for replacement privatized ATC workers at lower pay since “gubment workers are baaaaaad”?
Government TSA workers made me take my shoes off…..privatize them!!!!
Government ATC workers got me killed……privatize them!!!!
@lavanderialarry – Typical lib, no substance only spew bile.
@1990 – Yea, tell yourself that. When your party is to blame it is always “bipartisan”.