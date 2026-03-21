Trump Says ICE Will Fix TSA Lines Monday — Thats Illegal And Weakens Security

With security lines at airports backing up for hours in some places, as TSA screeners call out sick during the partial government shutdown, President Trump is calling for them to be replaced by ICE agents. I guess starting Monday, if you forget to take your laptop out of your bag you get deported?

ICE will do the job far better than ever done before! …I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday

I take President Trump just to be threatening to do something that Democrats will hate, if they don’t capitulate on funding for the Department of Homeland Security without significant concessions on agency policies.

However, this plan is not legal, isn’t close to viable, and would be bad for both airport security and Trump’s own preferred immigration policies.

This is not legal at least in the short-run. Federal law makes the TSA Administrator responsible for day-to-day federal screening operations and for hiring and training screening personnel. All airport screening must be supervised by uniformed TSA personnel, and screening personnel cannot be deployed unless they meet TSA-set qualifications. The statute requires minimum screener training, including at least 40 hours of classroom instruction before someone is permitted to work the checkpoint performing screening. This training is provided through the TSA Academy which involves weeks of required travel and training. ICE cannot legally show up on Monday and do checkpoint screening. (You could send them to the airport as extra armed presence or to fill support roles. They can be in the airport but can’t just legally act as screeners.)

at least in the short-run. Federal law makes the TSA Administrator responsible for day-to-day federal screening operations and for hiring and training screening personnel. All airport screening must be supervised by uniformed TSA personnel, and screening personnel cannot be deployed unless they meet TSA-set qualifications. There are too many absent screeners to replace There are about 50,000 TSA screeners. And with current 10% absence rates, that’s 5,000 people to replace. Now, on a normal day there are 2% absences. So the replacement figure they’d need is 4,000 staffers. In practice you would need more reserve than that, because absences aren’t evenly distributed with some airports seeing over 50% absences like Houston Intercontinental. This would have to be a traveling force, staying in hotels, moving to where they’re needed. A fixed ICE deployment would be chasing a moving target, since demand varies by airport and by day.

There are about 50,000 TSA screeners. And with current 10% absence rates, that’s 5,000 people to replace. Now, on a normal day there are 2% absences. So the replacement figure they’d need is 4,000 staffers. Trump would be walking away from border enforcement. A 4,000-person airport surge would consume about 20% of the ICE (and about 40% of the pre-Trump surge at ICE).

A 4,000-person airport surge would consume about 20% of the ICE (and about 40% of the pre-Trump surge at ICE). And fewer terrorism investigations. Homeland Security Investigations agents have already been reassigned to immigration duties. Their 7,000 special agents normally focus on terrorism, trafficking, money laundering, arms, financial crimes, child exploitation, and IP theft. So that group gets stretched further.

Immediate replacement of absent TSA screeners with ICE agents isn’t possible. They first need TSA qualifications, and those can’t statutorily come by “Monday.” In any case, ICE agents are not trained for checkpoint screening, so you get slower processing, more mistakes, and likely more conflict in the airport. Plus, it pulls manpower away from both immigration and homeland security investigations.

Especially after Minnesota, I don’t think we want an ICE surge in airports, which would appear like immigration enforcement at airport checkpoints. I get why you wouldn’t detail IRS agents to airports right as we head into tax season, but why ICE?

The better take comes from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who says we should privatize TSA, even though his argument for it is fairly unsophisticated.

Is there evidence that creating TSA has made air travel safer over the past 25 years? If not, then why not let the airlines and airports handle it? Why give politicians the power to play games with the travel of our people? https://t.co/mKvzqjKBof — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 21, 2026

We should separate out regulation of airport security from actually performing the screening function like most major Western countries do, because having an agency regulate itself is a bad practice if you care about security and accountability. You don’t just get more consistent, reliable funding you get better security.

Unfortunately, only 20 airports (San Francisco, Kansas City, Sarasota and some small ones) have been able to participate in the ‘Screening Partnership Program’ that allows this today. The TSA largely blocked airports from being added during the Obama and Biden administration. And the program itself is hardly a best practice, since there’s not a competitive process or airport say in which company gets the contract. The screening company is assigned by TSA.

In any case, as for the idea of ICE agents showing up Monday to do airport security, there is an actual White House counsel. Maybe nobody listens to him. But he’d presumably introduce 49 USC § 44901 which would first require the ICE agents to actually transfer to TSA under the authority and supervision of the TSA administrator, and then go through the statutory minimum training which currently takes several weeks (and there’s not enough throughput to train up replacements quickly at scale in any case).