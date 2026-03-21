United Airlines Accidentally Emailed Every Flight Attendant That They Were Moving To London [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

More articles by Gary Leff »

Comments

  1. United Airlines informing all FAs that they are being transferred to London is by far the best story of the week! They didn’t even wait for April Fools Day to play the prank! Lol.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *