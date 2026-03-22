United Added Doors To Its New Business Class Suites — Then Locked Them Shut [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- United’s new business class suites on new delivery Boeing 787-9s aren’t fully certified yet so their doors must remain locked.
American’s Boeing 787-9P doors had to remain locked for the same reason during its first few weeks in service. American’s A321XLR had this same issue too.
- Those erroneous 0.2% foreign transaction fees on Bilt cards are being credited back.
FX Transaction Adjustment
by
u/Strict-Dragonfly-915 in
biltrewards
- President Trump wants ICE to backfill for TSA screeners.
If ICE replaced TSA agents pic.twitter.com/nZwYJEXn7F
— erias (@xerias_x) March 21, 2026
- GHA Discovery has suspended points expiration through September 30, 2026 due to the situation in the Mideast. Normally unused ‘Discovery Dollars’ expire 12-24 months after they’re earned.
- In 2013, a San Francisco TV station was pranked into ‘revealing the names of the Asiana 214 pilots’. They cited the NTSB, which itself blamed an intern.
I’m definitely risking my afterlife by reposting this, but since many of you are too young to remember it… (I’d already been blogging for more htan a decade.)
I’m going to continue posting this video every week for the rest of my life 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrGDx208sr
— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 21, 2026
By the way, later this month there was this rejoinder skewering the effort – identifying Southwest pilot Captain Kent Parker Wright:
- New routes, get to your destination quicker, they don’t even charge extra for seat assignments.
Spirits new vehicle is a transportation beast
by
u/dirtydypuz in
spiritair
Comments
@MaxPower — Thank you for ‘flying the friendly skies.’ *locks doors* (mah man, still charging $8/800 points for WiFi is lame AF in 2026…)
I can’t say I appreciated seeing that generative AI tweet about ICE performing screening, especially coming from an account that clearly wants to frame it in a positive light.
that SF news clip need to be shared monthly 🙂