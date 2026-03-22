United Added Doors To Its New Business Class Suites — Then Locked Them Shut [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. @MaxPower — Thank you for ‘flying the friendly skies.’ *locks doors* (mah man, still charging $8/800 points for WiFi is lame AF in 2026…)

  2. I can’t say I appreciated seeing that generative AI tweet about ICE performing screening, especially coming from an account that clearly wants to frame it in a positive light.

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