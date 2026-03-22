United Added Doors To Its New Business Class Suites — Then Locked Them Shut [Roundup]

American’s Boeing 787-9P doors had to remain locked for the same reason during its first few weeks in service. American’s A321XLR had this same issue too.

I’m definitely risking my afterlife by reposting this, but since many of you are too young to remember it… (I’d already been blogging for more htan a decade.)

I’m going to continue posting this video every week for the rest of my life 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/xrGDx208sr — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 21, 2026

By the way, later this month there was this rejoinder skewering the effort – identifying Southwest pilot Captain Kent Parker Wright: