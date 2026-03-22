I’m Not Famous — Except In Airport Lounges

Early in this week’s Miles To Go podcast, Ed and Richard were talking about running into listeners in airport lounges. I love meeting people on the road, and there are some places where I know it’s going to happen.
I’ve had flight attendants who were reading my blog in the galley realize I was in the cabin and come up and introduce themselves. I’ve had airline interior designers happen to be sitting next to me, recognize me, and solicit my feedback on cabin design. I’ve gone lounge hopping with readers that I ran into in the Milan airport. And there are some hotels where bumping into people at breakfast is just inevitable. I’ve literally achieved the lowest level of fame, which I describe as ‘famous in airport restrooms’.
You see, there are three levels of fame.
- Hollywood famous. Everyone knows who you are, if you’re Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie.
- Famous for D.C. I lived in D.C. for 18 years. It’s known as ‘Hollywood for Ugly People’. If you’re a cabinet secretary, nobody in the country recognizes you – but in D.C. you’re a rock star.
- Famous in airport lounges. This is the lowest level of fame. People recognize you in airports and at certain hotels.
The Andaz Maui is one such hot spot. I don’t think I’ve ever been at breakfast there where someone didn’t come up and say hello. I’ve met readers during check-in, too.
At the Park Hyatt Maldives I once had five different couples stop by to say hello (there are only about 50 rooms on property).
So here’s why I call this ‘famous in airport lounges’. I’ll never be as famous there as Larry Craig. But I’ve been approached in the bathroom of the DFW Centurion lounge, standing at the urinal. I suggested we walk back into the lounge to chat… once I’d had a chance to wash my hands.
The discussion of running into readers in the Las Vegas Capital One lounge just reminded me of this story, which I know I’ve told before (some time in the past). But if you happen to see me on a flight, or in a lounge, or at breakfast please say hello! If it happens to be in an airport lounge restroom, though, let’s just wait until we’re both done.
Comments
Gary – Better than infamous!
Give us a heads up next time you’re in NYC, dear thot leader! We shall roll out the red carpet for you, sire. Huzzah!
Great Sunday morning read! I’d love to run into you sometime at DCA (home airport) or LAX. Not scheduled to fly out of LAX again next February though.
How boring
Did you and your bathroom acquaintance get into a pissing match about bathroom design? HA! HA! HA!
Met you at the Uber stand at AUS a month ago. My daughter last week posted that she sat next to Seth Meyers at a comedy show, so it was fun for me to be able to top that.
I just need to know the one right card to get into these airport lounges. Namely ones at LAX, MCO and Harry Reid…
I seen you walking through the airport in Austin and decided to not bother you. But, the unwashed masses, would never know…
I know I ran over to the Greenwich lounge (from my exalted perch in the Chelsea lounge) at JFK when I learned Gary was there–after years of reading View from the Wing and learning from Gary, it was a delight to meet you!
@Suk(winder) Dix(it) — Such restraint!
yes I saw you recently Gary on Delta airlines in a middle seat way in the back of cattle and then later checking into Motel 6 showing your vip elite status card lol
Gary you’re a legend!
Seriously 26 years ago I never realized @ the House of Miles all these decades later I would be following you as I had done before so with Randy Petersen waiting for every copy of Inside Flyer Magazine to come into my mailbox.
Appreciate you filling the void in the digital world as he winded down and yet taking it to the next level In greater scope and detail.We the ones who follow the Lions share of what you publish are greater for it.Well done take a bow!
Sincere Gratitude
I think I saw you once in the Plumeria lounge back in 2021 or 2022. Didn’t know who you were at the time, check your site every day!
True story – 10-15 years ago I sat across from you at the old LAX AA first lounge and was so star struck I couldn’t bring myself to say anything. Consider yourself at the same level as Wayne Gretzky, who I also froze in front of!
I’m one of the people who said hello to you at breakfast at the Andaz Maui. I’ve learned so much from you. Appreciate all of your great work!