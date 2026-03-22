I’m Not Famous — Except In Airport Lounges

Early in this week’s Miles To Go podcast, Ed and Richard were talking about running into listeners in airport lounges. I love meeting people on the road, and there are some places where I know it’s going to happen.

I’ve had flight attendants who were reading my blog in the galley realize I was in the cabin and come up and introduce themselves. I’ve had airline interior designers happen to be sitting next to me, recognize me, and solicit my feedback on cabin design. I’ve gone lounge hopping with readers that I ran into in the Milan airport. And there are some hotels where bumping into people at breakfast is just inevitable. I’ve literally achieved the lowest level of fame, which I describe as ‘famous in airport restrooms’.

You see, there are three levels of fame.

Hollywood famous. Everyone knows who you are, if you’re Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie. Famous for D.C. I lived in D.C. for 18 years. It’s known as ‘Hollywood for Ugly People’. If you’re a cabinet secretary, nobody in the country recognizes you – but in D.C. you’re a rock star. Famous in airport lounges. This is the lowest level of fame. People recognize you in airports and at certain hotels. The Andaz Maui is one such hot spot. I don’t think I’ve ever been at breakfast there where someone didn’t come up and say hello. I’ve met readers during check-in, too. At the Park Hyatt Maldives I once had five different couples stop by to say hello (there are only about 50 rooms on property).

So here’s why I call this ‘famous in airport lounges’. I’ll never be as famous there as Larry Craig. But I’ve been approached in the bathroom of the DFW Centurion lounge, standing at the urinal. I suggested we walk back into the lounge to chat… once I’d had a chance to wash my hands.

The discussion of running into readers in the Las Vegas Capital One lounge just reminded me of this story, which I know I’ve told before (some time in the past). But if you happen to see me on a flight, or in a lounge, or at breakfast please say hello! If it happens to be in an airport lounge restroom, though, let’s just wait until we’re both done.