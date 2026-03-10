Trump World Found a New Status Signal — Putting American Airlines on Blast After White House Tweet

While United Airlines CEO has worked to turn himself into MAGA’s favorite executive, senior Republicans have been souring on American Airlines.

Ever since White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair took to Twitter to put American Airlines on blast a couple of weeks ago, Trump World has viewed the airline as a problem. Blair’s tweet set off a chain of criticism that serves status-signaling and tribal membership.

American Airlines is the major carrier at Washington’s close-in National airport, so gets an outsized portion of government travel. And it now seems to be the favorite travel company to criticize – not just for its failures but as a way to indicate proximity to the centers of Republican power in D.C.

Today, American Airlines delays me 2.5 hours because someone failed to notice empty hydraulic fluid before it was time to go down the runway. Yesterday, they apparently forgot to BOOK A PILOT for my wife’s flight. I’m going to take a new interest in the airline industry. — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) February 26, 2026

By way of example, here’s Adam Piper, director of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Just got fussed at by @AmericanAir priority baggage for having clothes in my golf bag I was checking… I fly a LOT as an Exec Platinum and have never heard you should not have clothes in your checked golf bag — Adam Piper (@adampiper) March 8, 2026

More than a week later, National Republican Senatorial Committee political director Chris Olmstead doesn’t just put American Airlines on blast over a week later, he goes back to find and quote tweet Blair’s original missive to make the connection explicit.

After leaving 2 hours late from DCA because of AA maintenance, @Americanair has now diverted/parked me on a tarmac in Tulsa (not DFW) & won’t let us leave the plane for 3 hours. Fun fact: another American flight that left DCA after us, landed in Dallas on time. AA JOKE✈️ https://t.co/cFNDucNeFB — Chris Olmstead (@ct_olmstead) March 7, 2026

What I’m finding interesting here is the elite cue-taking. These lower-ranked actors in the coalition take the positions of the higher-status figure (Blair), who gave both permission and implicit instruction for others to repeat and amplify his criticism. It then becomes a coalition signal which indicates their proximity to power, ideological alignment, and membership in the same professional network. The boss sets the line, and they make it clear they’re with it. They’re members of the tribe and fluent in its culture, sharing the same grievances.

They have real grievances against American Airlines! But the need to put the airline on blast doesn’t stem primarily from their flight experience. It’s more liturgical repetition more than independent commentary.

This is not a phenomenon limited to one political party or the other, other we will see it more now from Republicans as the party in power (since there’s more fragmented leadership among Democrats while out of power, and more jockeying to be the future leader of that party – less ideological alignment).

Coming out against American is useful because it highlights anti-corporate populism within dominant parts of the Republican Party as well as alignment with White House messaging.