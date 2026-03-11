LAX Wants to Make Rideshares Even More Expensive — After Building One of the Worst Pickup Systems in the Country [Roundup]

Eventually the way to avoid the Central Terminal premium fee will be to take the train that eventually opens maybe next year. Also, rideshare will have to limit the percentage of passengers that et dropped off at the Central Terminal – so if this new fee along doesn’t do it, this is a stealth requirement to raise fares too. They have to pay for exorbitant construction costs somehow.

In a unanimous vote, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners agreed to increase the $4 fee to $6 for all companies providing passenger pick-ups and drop-offs at the airport, either within the terminal area or at the LAX-It lot. That fee is expected to jump to $12 for pickups or drop-offs within the central terminal area. …The board on Tuesday also unanimously approved a separate proposal to require taxi and ride-hailing services to limit the percentage of passengers they pick up and drop off within the central terminal area.