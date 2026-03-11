Frontier Passenger Tells a Flight Attendant “Get Out of My Way” — Threatens to Fight the Crew Booting Him Off

A little over a week ago, on February 27, a Frontier Airlines passenger flying from Las Vegas to Chicago told a flight attendant to ‘get out of my way’ – and crew treated it as a threat. This apparently started over a disagreement about overhead bin space. He’s using the bin for both his carry-on and for his personal item.

They felt threatened. The flight attendants. Because I told them to get out of my way?

He drops an F-bomb in his description of the crew, and then draws an equivalence saying he feels “threatened right now” being talked to by the airline about his conduct.

He debates what constitutes a threat: “Get out of my way. Ain’t no [..] threat. You know what a threat is?”

And he offers to step to: “You look like you want to do something. Get it. Lie to me. If you know I want to do something, I’ll do it.”

The man from flight 2146 ultimately takes his items out of the overhead bin and resigns himself that he won’t be flying that day. Note that this video is both not safe for work – and not safe for work from home:

Ultimately, taking an aggressive tone with crew, throw in a bunch of profanity and menacing body language, and things aren’t going to go well. He offers in defense “I didn’t make a threat.” That may be true!

The man took on a ‘fake tough guy’ persona, says he’ll do whatever he wants, and that somehow ended with him… obediently getting off the plane,

I usually like to draw a broader lesson from incidents like these, like the closing moral lesson of TV’s Lassie (‘You see, Timmy..’) and parodied by Timothy Stack in Son of the Beach. Here, though, the only lesson I can offer is that Frontier passengers are gonna Frontier.