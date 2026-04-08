United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Takes A Nap At Work Every Day — Refuses To Make Decisions Without One [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby takes naps (HT: Airline Observer)
A thing I do that people have thought is weird is that, throughout my whole career, when I’m in the office, I’ll close the door and take a 20-minute nap. When I first got to United, people were, like, “Oh my God, where do you take a nap?” I said, “I lay on the floor.” They said, “We’ve got to get a couch in here!” They were all stressed out.
But if I take a 20-minute nap, I’ve accomplished more than anything else I would have accomplished in that time. When you’re tired, your brain is not 100 percent. If you’re not 100 percent, you shouldn’t be making decisions.
- Hotels reporting that Hyatt’s impending award chart devaluation – 78 price levels, and up to 67% more expensive for free nights – will hit May 7. Hyatt has said actual price increases shouldn’t be dramatic this year. Nonetheless, you have about a month to lock in current redemption rates.
Hyatt Devaluation Landing May 7th
by
u/David_Copperfield in
hyatt
- Delta’s CEO says the biggest opportunity for AI in aviation is solving air traffic control.
A real rethink of the system is needed but Ed Bastian is likely wrong as a prediction of what will occur, because the FAA’s Air Navigation Service Provider hasn’t been able to eliminate paper flight strips in most facilities after more than 40 years. They’re simply incapable of managing that kind of an upgrade. It’s not even clear that the current modernization effort will fix much.
- Air Canada sued Seats.aero three years ago for scraping their website for award results and for trademark infringement (use of their logo in results display).
It looked in the fall as though the case would settle, but it is now scheduled for a “five-day jury trial..set for 10/30/2028 at 9:30 a.m.” The wheels of (in)justice grind slowly, indeed!
- Delta hikes checked bag fees $10 following United which followed JetBlue.
JetBlue is often first, despite a reputation for being customer-friendly (the reality there ended years ago, but memories die hard). I find it interesting that Delta now plays follow United as the leader, albeit here in the race to the bottom.
Meanwhile, Southwest has followed suit as well – with checked bag fees still new for the airline, it’s their very first increase. And it’s their very first time lying about the increase, claiming that it’s tied to the price of jet fuel. (It isn’t, and the price won’t revert when jet fuel falls.)
- What struck me most in the March on-time statistics from aviation analytics company Cirium is that Delta’s operations were much worse than they look at first glance. Their completion factor was abysmal. They were cancelling flights left and right.
Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines is at the very bottom here. Their employees just haven’t been showing up for work. The Canadian carriers are generally dead last, so Spirit relieved them of this. (In fairness, in many months Canada’s weather can be harsh.) JetBlue and Frontier always perform poorly.
- This is a tweet that you figure just isn’t going to end well.
We would like to share an important update and clarification regarding the dogs around Delhi Airport. (1/6)
— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026
Comments
I liked to take a nap at work instead of eating on lunch break. But I realized it was a luxury and not a a necessity. I wonder how his advice would play out in a military clash.
Yet he thinks aircrew need to be up and diligent 24/7.
Huh
Sheesh. Most CEOs (and their oligarch masters) are tone-deaf. Kirby is next-level. He’s trying to make Isom look good, it seems. Meanwhile, Ed salivating over his new $100 million incentive package. All while nearly everyone else struggles and conditions get worse for most. Psh.
Wow AA’s numbers were a big improvement. . .that is encouraging. Now if they could just shed the old US Air attitudes in PHL 🙂
Who needs AI? Just reduce air traffic by about two-thirds, and a lot of the ATC problems solve themselves.
The way things are going these days, we very well may get there.
@Drew Simmons – Huh to your comment. A 20 minute nap helps him function, good for him. Doesn’t the union demand breaks for their employees?
@1990 – The man works 7 days a week, give the guy a break, the union demands breaks for their folks, 20 minutes to recharge the battery and evaluate decisions sounds reasonable. Yeah I know management bad, takes money from the people, communist propaganda, etc.
Wouldn’t it be more efficient to simply get adequate sleep overnight? What’s the point of getting up at 5 AM if it means you need a midday nap?
Oh 1990… One of the big Delta lover commenters that pretends to love unions but primarily flies the most anti-union airline in the US — Delta.
Your virtue signaling in the comments is cute but your dollars say you could care less.
@MaxPower — Far worse. I fly foreign airlines. Used to fly QR a lot. Obviously, not these days… Might be staying home more. Thank goodness shame and hypocrisy and truth no longer matter. Phew! Thank you, Dear Leader. (See, @Michael Mainello, your guy is good for something after all. Bah!)