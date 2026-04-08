United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Takes A Nap At Work Every Day — Refuses To Make Decisions Without One [Roundup]

A thing I do that people have thought is weird is that, throughout my whole career, when I’m in the office, I’ll close the door and take a 20-minute nap. When I first got to United, people were, like, “Oh my God, where do you take a nap?” I said, “I lay on the floor.” They said, “We’ve got to get a couch in here!” They were all stressed out.

But if I take a 20-minute nap, I’ve accomplished more than anything else I would have accomplished in that time. When you’re tired, your brain is not 100 percent. If you’re not 100 percent, you shouldn’t be making decisions.