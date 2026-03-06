Video Shows Sheraton Manager Deny a Room Over a Service Dog — Police Have to Explain “No Pets” Doesn’t Apply

A woman showed up at the Sheraton Atlanta Perimeter North with a dog she says is a service animal and tried to check in. She filmed the front desk refusing to allow her to stay.

What did you just say about service dogs? You said they’re not allowed in this hotel? No, I’m asking, did you just deny me a room here for the service dog? Yes or no? Tony, did you not just deny me a room here for the service dog? If you would like to contact the police, you can.

The employee who identifies himself as “the manager” tells her, “Please step out from my property” and “I am denying your reservation, ma’am” explaining that the hotel “is not pet friendly.”

Sheraton Perimeter manager denies guest’s reservation over her service dog pic.twitter.com/cLKA88s7af — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) February 20, 2026

When a police officer arrived, the hotel explained the property is not pet friendly and that they have had prior problems with people claiming animals are service animals. The officer pushed back noting that the relevant issue is the disability law requirement for service animals.

This looks very likely to be an Americans With Disabilities Act violation, but little is likely to come of it.

Hotels are covered public accommodations



Assuming the dog was in fact a real service dog and there was no specific issue with the dog’s behavior, even ‘no pets’ hotels must allow it.

Basically, you can only ask whether the dog is required because of a disability, and what work or task it has been trained to perform. No documentation is necessary.

Here, the manager is not describing a problem with this specific dog. He is treating service dogs as pets and invoking a rule against dogs. The hotel’s page on Marriott’s website even says both “Pets Not Allowed” and “Service Animals are welcome without a fee or documentation.”

The hotel can’t even limit guests to designated ‘pet rooms’ and it can’t charge standard pet cleaning fees, either (they can charge for actual damage, however).

In practice, there’s very little consequence for refusing to honor these obligations in most cases and states. The guest could sue, but for a private ADA Title III lawsuit all they will get is (1) injunctive relief and (2) legal fees. THere are no compensatory damages. (They’d have a burden to defend the ‘service animal’ designation in such a suit.)

Single isolated incidents won’t usually trigger Department of Justice involvement, but DOJ does sometimes get involved in service animal cases at hotels. There monetary damages and civil penalties (of $118,225 for a first violation and $236,451 for a subsequent violation) apply. There have been settlements with a Norwalk Inn, Knights Inn Nashville, and a hotel in Killeen, Texas.

Georgia gives blind, disabled, and deaf hotel guests a separate right to guide or service dogs, with penalties up to a $2,000 fine and 30 days in jail. So convincing a local prosecutor to address this incident is an issue given where it took place.

(HT: Jim S.)