Wells Fargo Just Added Cathay Pacific Transfers — While Amex Made Asia Miles Worse

Just two weeks after adding its last transfer partner Wells Fargo has added Cathay Pacific Asia Miles as a 1:1 transfer partner. This comes right after American Express devalued transfers to Cathay Pacific by 20%. (And, notably, American Express has yet to run a single transfer bonus to any partner this year.)
Wells Fargo Autograph Journey is becoming quite a bit more valuable, and has a great role as a travel card now that Sapphire no longer bonuses ‘all/other travel’ like Airbnb and cruises purchased outside Chase Travel.
- Intro bonus: 60,000 bonus points after $4,000 spend within 3 months
- Earning: 5x on hotels; 4x on airlines; 3x on other travel; 3x on dining; 1x other purchases
- Statement credit: $50 annual statement credit for airfare purchase
- Other benefits: No foreign transaction fees; trip cancellation; lost luggage; cell phone protection
- Annual fee: $95
This makes Wells Fargo transfer partners:
- Star Alliance: Avianca LifeMiles
- oneworld: British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
- SkyTeam: Air France KLM Flying Blue, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Non-alliance: Aer Lingus Aer Club, JetBlue TrueBlue
- Hotel: Choice Privileges, Wyndham Rewards
Transfer partners still aren’t great. I’d like to see at least Air Canada Aeroplan added.
And Cathay Pacific is only moderately useful – you’ll pay lower fuel surcharges on many redemptions, but partner redemptions are pricey. So are redemptions on Cathay Pacific. However, they make far more premium cabin award space to members of the Asia Miles program than to partners, so this can be useful opening up greater availability.
Comments
Wouldn’t bother. CX redemptions have become nearly impossible. WF to jetBlue and Flying Blue 1:1, or Choice, Wyndham at 1:2, far better.
@1990 can’t believe I’m actually agree with you bud! (but I’ll buy you a beer anytime for the fun!). I’m a *G guy, and Avianca doesn’t cut it. I won’t go for either card until they offer better *G options, at least TK whose my FF and does most everybody (sorry @1990 – ducks!).
@Gary: Amex did run a 15% transfer bonus to Lifemiles (who just devalued again) a month ago.
Wells Fargo adding CX Asia Miles as a transfer partner is a great move. Cathay Pacific still has the best (or one of the best) route network to Southeast Asia, and business class awards have been plentiful. I have 2 CX trips booked within the next year. Wells Fargo still doesn’t have enough other airline transfer partners to interest me though. With American Express devaluing transfers to Cathay Pacific by 20%, my interest in American Express is hanging by a thread with ANA as my preferred transfer option now.
Cathay Pacific is raising the number of points required for business class tickets, and has had a few devaluations the past 3 years. They are still priced in an acceptable (barely) point range, but it will be something to keep an eye on.
@Common Sense – LifeMiles ran that one